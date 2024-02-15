© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Doc Martin

"The Tameness of a Wolf"

Season 6 Episode 603 | 48m 02s

Ruth is invited on Radio Portwenn and attracts an unwanted mystery admirer. Doc and Louisa find a replacement nanny. And Louisa is Bert's least favorite person when one of her pupils pens a damning review of his restaurant in the school magazine.

Aired: 02/29/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 46:02
Doc Martin
"Education, Education, Education"
Louisa and Martin have their first therapy session together.
Episode: S7 E704 | 46:02
Watch 45:59
Doc Martin
"Other People's Children"
Dr. Timoney suggests that Louisa and Martin go back to the beginning and plan a date.
Episode: S7 E706 | 45:59
Watch 46:20
Doc Martin
"The Doctor is Out"
Martin is held hostage by Annie Winton, who desperately wants him to save her husband.
Episode: S7 E708 | 46:20
Watch 44:50
Doc Martin
"Control-­‐Alt-­‐Delete"
Penhale wants to ask Janice out but only succeeds in asking her to a group BBQ.
Episode: S7 E705 | 44:50
Watch 47:37
Doc Martin
"Hazardous Exposure"
Martin's mother returns to Portwenn with some interesting news.
Episode: S6 E606 | 47:37
Watch 48:12
Doc Martin
"Sickness and Health"
Portwenn is buzzing with arrangements for the wedding of the Doc and Louisa.
Episode: S6 E601 | 48:12
Watch 45:42
Doc Martin
"Facta Non Verba"
Martin gains a neighbor: Portwenn's new art teacher. Guest starring Sigourney Weaver.
Episode: S7 E707 | 45:42
Watch 47:38
Doc Martin
"Nobody Likes Me"
Martin is coerced into taking James to playgroup; Ruth has issues with her new neighbor.
Episode: S6 E604 | 47:38
Watch 48:01
Doc Martin
"Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?"
Martin and Louisa host a disastrous dinner party.
Episode: S6 E602 | 48:01
Watch 1:05:02
Doc Martin
Last Christmas in Portwenn
Leonard decides to show "Doc the Grinch" the magic of Christmas.
Episode: S10 E1009 | 1:05:02