"The Practice Around the Corner"

Doc Martin Final Season Now Available!
Martin investigates a shooting and a secret bidder buys the Crab and Lobster pub.
Louisa and Martin are living together again and Portwenn prepares for a wedding.
Ruth worries about her forgetfulness, even more so when Martin offers his help.
Martin's GMC report has arrived.
Martin's medical career remains under scrutiny...
Martin stops practicing before his hearing, but patients continue to solicit his advice.
Local vet Angela Sim has to consult Martin about a lump in her breast.
Martin and Louisa have their first fertility consultation.
Martin has his second GMC assessment - mock surgery - and Buddy is missing.
Louisa and Martin have their first therapy session together.
Dr. Timoney suggests that Louisa and Martin go back to the beginning and plan a date.
Martin is held hostage by Annie Winton, who desperately wants him to save her husband.
Penhale wants to ask Janice out but only succeeds in asking her to a group BBQ.
Martin's mother returns to Portwenn with some interesting news.
Ruth is invited on Radio Portwenn and attracts an unwanted mystery admirer.
Louisa's return to Portwenn raises more questions about her relationship with Doc.
Louisa is taking a break to get some perspective on her relationship with Martin.
Martin moves out of the Surgery, giving Louisa the much-appreciated space she needs.
Martin reluctantly agrees to help Louisa hand out awards at her school's sports day.