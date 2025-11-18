© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Craft in America

WEST episode

Season 17 Episode 2 | 55m 04s

WEST celebrates the continuum of heritage and the handmade, taking inspiration from the landscape, history and culture of the American West. Working across cowboy arts, Hawaiian indigenous practices, and Native American handwork, the artists show how traditional craft can be revived, reworked and reinvented in the art of today.

Aired: 11/23/25 | Expires: 11/23/32
Extras
Watch 12:16
Craft in America
Woodblock print & marionette maker Gustave Baumann
Multidisciplinary artist, Gustave Baumann, was deeply inspired by Santa Fe
Clip: S15 | 12:16
Watch 10:06
Craft in America
Artist Calder Kamin
Calder Kamin creates an art installation by reusing and recycling discarded plastic
Clip: S15 | 10:06
Watch 2:33
Craft in America
Artist explores the climate crisis
Sustainability at Otis and Joan's climate change course
Clip: S16 | 2:33
Watch 4:47
Craft in America
See more of Erik and Martin Demaine's sculptures
Father-son team make unique curved-crease origami sculptures and incorporate it with glass
Clip: S16 | 4:47
Watch 2:06
Craft in America
Astronaut turns space photographs into quilts
Learn about retired NASA astronaut and quilter Karen Nyberg's space textiles
Clip: S16 | 2:06
Watch 2:03
Craft in America
Santa Clara Pueblo pottery
Joseph & Sergio Youngblood Lugo on bear paw symbols in Santa Clara Pueblo pottery
Clip: S16 | 2:03
Watch 5:04
Craft in America
Joan Takayama-Ogawa's ceramic history
Artist Joan Takayama-Ogawa on her mentor, Ralph Bacerra and Joan's family history in ceramics
Clip: S16 | 5:04
Watch 6:19
Craft in America
Cynthia Lockhart on her career
Fiber artist Cynthia Lockhart on her careers and how her work ended up in the Renwick's collection
Clip: S16 | 6:19
Watch 1:08
Craft in America
Living with Chicano art
Pianist Natasha Marin on living with Chicano Art
Clip: S16 | 1:08
Watch 8:42
Craft in America
Meet the artists in Cheech Marin's Chicano Art collection
Learn more about Jaime "Germs" Zacarias, Yolanda González, and Francisco Palomares
Clip: S16 | 8:42
Watch 55:04
Craft in America
EAST episode
EAST highlights diverse expressions behind modern craft in the eastern region of America.
Episode: S17 E1 | 55:04
Watch 55:41
Craft in America
COLLECTORS episode
COLLECTORS reveals the relationship between craft collectors & artists they support
Episode: S16 E2 | 55:41
Watch 55:11
Craft in America
SCIENCE episode
SCIENCE investigates the unexpected intersection between art and the sciences
Episode: S16 E1 | 55:11
Watch 55:36
Craft in America
MINIATURES episode
MINIATURES explores the world of small objects and big ideas
Episode: S15 E2 | 55:36
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
PLAY episode
PLAY celebrates the power of imagination and the child in all of us.
Episode: S15 E1 | 55:06
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
INSPIRATION Episode
INSPIRATION reveals the magic and influence of craft
Episode: S14 E1 | 54:36
Watch 55:05
Craft in America
HOME Episode
HOME visits artists whose environments are filled with meaning and metaphor
Episode: S14 E2 | 55:05
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
HARMONY episode
HARMONY bridges the art forms of music and craft
Episode: S13 E1 | 54:36
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
JEWELRY episode
JEWELRY explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment.
Episode: S13 E2 | 55:06
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
STORYTELLERS episode
Artists who use narrative to communicate personal stories & universal truths.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 54:36