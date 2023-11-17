© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Craft in America

MINIATURES episode

Season 15 Episode 2 | 55m 36s

MINIATURES explores the world of small objects and big ideas. Featuring miniaturist Mark Murphy, designer and collector Alexander Girard and the “Multiple Visions: A Common Bond” exhibition at the Museum of International Folk Art, the International Folk Art Market, Cuban artist Leandro Gomez Quintero, and woodblock printmaker and marionette maker Gustave Baumann.

Aired: 11/30/23 | Expires: 11/30/28
Extras
Watch 1:01
Craft in America
INSPIRATION preview
Watch a 1 minute preview of the INSPIRATION episode
Preview: S14 E1 | 1:01
Watch 1:00
Craft in America
HOME preview
Watch a 1 min preview of HOME visiting artists whose environments are filled with meaning
Preview: S14 E2 | 1:00
Watch 2:01
Craft in America
Maddy Leeser on her Memory Jugs
Ceramic artist Maddy Leeser on her Memory Jug series
Clip: S14 | 2:01
Watch 1:35
Craft in America
Rogelio Acevedo on Watts Towers Arts Center
Education Coordinator Rogelio Acevedo on the Watts Towers Art Center Campus
Clip: S14 | 1:35
Watch 3:58
Craft in America
Mark Steven Greenfield on his work
Artist Mark Steven Greenfield on his work. Bonus video from the INSPIRATION episode
Clip: S14 | 3:58
Watch 1:41
Craft in America
Wharton Esherick's Standing Desk
Wharton Esherick Museum's Executive Director, Julie Signlin on Esherick's standing desk
Clip: S14 | 1:41
Watch 0:57
Craft in America
Micah Van der Ryn on repurposed materials
Micah Van der Ryn on the repurposed materials used in the house built by his father
Clip: S14 | 0:57
Watch 1:44
Craft in America
Wall of Craft
Executive Director of North House Folk School, Greg Wright on the Wall of Craft
Clip: S14 | 1:44
Watch 0:58
Craft in America
Mary Little on her work
Artist Mary Little on the repetitive nature of her textile work
Clip: S14 | 0:58
Watch 0:36
Craft in America
Potter Ayumi Horie on her murals
Potter Ayumi Horie on making her home a space for learning using murals
Clip: S14 | 0:36
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
PLAY episode
PLAY celebrates the power of imagination and the child in all of us.
Episode: S15 E1 | 55:06
Watch 55:05
Craft in America
HOME Episode
HOME visits artists whose environments are filled with meaning and metaphor
Episode: S14 E2 | 55:05
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
INSPIRATION Episode
INSPIRATION reveals the magic and influence of craft
Episode: S14 E1 | 54:36
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
HARMONY episode
HARMONY bridges the art forms of music and craft
Episode: S13 E1 | 54:36
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
JEWELRY episode
JEWELRY explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment.
Episode: S13 E2 | 55:06
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
STORYTELLERS episode
Artists who use narrative to communicate personal stories & universal truths.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 54:36
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
DEMOCRACY episode
DEMOCRACY explores how craft is intertwined with our nation’s defining principles.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 55:06
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
QUILTS episode
Learn about contemporary quilters from diverse traditions
Episode: S11 E1 | 55:06
Watch 55:11
Craft in America
IDENTITY episode
Artists explore issues of gender, race, culture and place
Episode: S11 E2 | 55:11
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
VISIONARIES episode
Documenting the ways in which artists and influencers inspire new generations.
Episode: S10 E2 | 55:06