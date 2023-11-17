© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Craft in America

PLAY episode

Season 15 Episode 1 | 55m 06s

PLAY celebrates the power of imagination and the child in all of us. Featuring piñata artists Roberto Benavidez and Lorena Robletto, puppeteer Schroeder Cherry, artist Calder Kamin, and Noah’s Ark at the Skirball Cultural Center and the Cotsen Children’s Library.

Aired: 11/30/23 | Expires: 11/30/28
Extras
Watch 1:01
Craft in America
INSPIRATION preview
Watch a 1 minute preview of the INSPIRATION episode
Preview: S14 E1 | 1:01
Watch 1:00
Craft in America
HOME preview
Watch a 1 min preview of HOME visiting artists whose environments are filled with meaning
Preview: S14 E2 | 1:00
Watch 2:01
Craft in America
Maddy Leeser on her Memory Jugs
Ceramic artist Maddy Leeser on her Memory Jug series
Clip: S14 | 2:01
Watch 1:35
Craft in America
Rogelio Acevedo on Watts Towers Arts Center
Education Coordinator Rogelio Acevedo on the Watts Towers Art Center Campus
Clip: S14 | 1:35
Watch 3:58
Craft in America
Mark Steven Greenfield on his work
Artist Mark Steven Greenfield on his work. Bonus video from the INSPIRATION episode
Clip: S14 | 3:58
Watch 1:41
Craft in America
Wharton Esherick's Standing Desk
Wharton Esherick Museum's Executive Director, Julie Signlin on Esherick's standing desk
Clip: S14 | 1:41
Watch 0:57
Craft in America
Micah Van der Ryn on repurposed materials
Micah Van der Ryn on the repurposed materials used in the house built by his father
Clip: S14 | 0:57
Watch 1:44
Craft in America
Wall of Craft
Executive Director of North House Folk School, Greg Wright on the Wall of Craft
Clip: S14 | 1:44
Watch 0:58
Craft in America
Mary Little on her work
Artist Mary Little on the repetitive nature of her textile work
Clip: S14 | 0:58
Watch 0:36
Craft in America
Potter Ayumi Horie on her murals
Potter Ayumi Horie on making her home a space for learning using murals
Clip: S14 | 0:36
Watch 55:36
Craft in America
MINIATURES episode
MINIATURES explores the world of small objects and big ideas
Episode: S15 E2 | 55:36
Watch 55:05
Craft in America
HOME Episode
HOME visits artists whose environments are filled with meaning and metaphor
Episode: S14 E2 | 55:05
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
INSPIRATION Episode
INSPIRATION reveals the magic and influence of craft
Episode: S14 E1 | 54:36
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
HARMONY episode
HARMONY bridges the art forms of music and craft
Episode: S13 E1 | 54:36
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
JEWELRY episode
JEWELRY explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment.
Episode: S13 E2 | 55:06
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
STORYTELLERS episode
Artists who use narrative to communicate personal stories & universal truths.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 54:36
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
DEMOCRACY episode
DEMOCRACY explores how craft is intertwined with our nation’s defining principles.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 55:06
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
QUILTS episode
Learn about contemporary quilters from diverse traditions
Episode: S11 E1 | 55:06
Watch 55:11
Craft in America
IDENTITY episode
Artists explore issues of gender, race, culture and place
Episode: S11 E2 | 55:11
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
VISIONARIES episode
Documenting the ways in which artists and influencers inspire new generations.
Episode: S10 E2 | 55:06