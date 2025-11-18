© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Craft in America

EAST episode

Season 17 Episode 1 | 55m 04s

EAST explores the intersection of history, culture and contemporary craft in the eastern region of the US. As a nation of immigrants, these American stories, from a fabric flower factory to a silversmith to a potter and more, highlight the diverse expressions behind modern craft. Featuring M&S Schmalberg, Bisa Butler, Colette Fu, Roberto Lugo, Ubaldo Vitali, Paul Revere House, Helena Hernmarck

Aired: 11/23/25 | Expires: 11/23/32
Extras
Watch 12:16
Craft in America
Woodblock print & marionette maker Gustave Baumann
Multidisciplinary artist, Gustave Baumann, was deeply inspired by Santa Fe
Clip: S15 | 12:16
Watch 10:06
Craft in America
Artist Calder Kamin
Calder Kamin creates an art installation by reusing and recycling discarded plastic
Clip: S15 | 10:06
Watch 2:33
Craft in America
Artist explores the climate crisis
Sustainability at Otis and Joan's climate change course
Clip: S16 | 2:33
Watch 4:47
Craft in America
See more of Erik and Martin Demaine's sculptures
Father-son team make unique curved-crease origami sculptures and incorporate it with glass
Clip: S16 | 4:47
Watch 2:06
Craft in America
Astronaut turns space photographs into quilts
Learn about retired NASA astronaut and quilter Karen Nyberg's space textiles
Clip: S16 | 2:06
Watch 2:03
Craft in America
Santa Clara Pueblo pottery
Joseph & Sergio Youngblood Lugo on bear paw symbols in Santa Clara Pueblo pottery
Clip: S16 | 2:03
Watch 5:04
Craft in America
Joan Takayama-Ogawa's ceramic history
Artist Joan Takayama-Ogawa on her mentor, Ralph Bacerra and Joan's family history in ceramics
Clip: S16 | 5:04
Watch 6:19
Craft in America
Cynthia Lockhart on her career
Fiber artist Cynthia Lockhart on her careers and how her work ended up in the Renwick's collection
Clip: S16 | 6:19
Watch 1:08
Craft in America
Living with Chicano art
Pianist Natasha Marin on living with Chicano Art
Clip: S16 | 1:08
Watch 8:42
Craft in America
Meet the artists in Cheech Marin's Chicano Art collection
Learn more about Jaime "Germs" Zacarias, Yolanda González, and Francisco Palomares
Clip: S16 | 8:42
Watch 55:41
Craft in America
COLLECTORS episode
COLLECTORS reveals the relationship between craft collectors & artists they support
Episode: S16 E2 | 55:41
Watch 55:11
Craft in America
SCIENCE episode
SCIENCE investigates the unexpected intersection between art and the sciences
Episode: S16 E1 | 55:11
Watch 55:36
Craft in America
MINIATURES episode
MINIATURES explores the world of small objects and big ideas
Episode: S15 E2 | 55:36
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
PLAY episode
PLAY celebrates the power of imagination and the child in all of us.
Episode: S15 E1 | 55:06
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
INSPIRATION Episode
INSPIRATION reveals the magic and influence of craft
Episode: S14 E1 | 54:36
Watch 55:05
Craft in America
HOME Episode
HOME visits artists whose environments are filled with meaning and metaphor
Episode: S14 E2 | 55:05
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
HARMONY episode
HARMONY bridges the art forms of music and craft
Episode: S13 E1 | 54:36
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
JEWELRY episode
JEWELRY explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment.
Episode: S13 E2 | 55:06
Watch 54:36
Craft in America
STORYTELLERS episode
Artists who use narrative to communicate personal stories & universal truths.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 54:36
Watch 55:06
Craft in America
DEMOCRACY episode
DEMOCRACY explores how craft is intertwined with our nation’s defining principles.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 55:06