HOME Episode

Watch a 1 min preview of HOME visiting artists whose environments are filled with meaning
Watch a 1 minute preview of the INSPIRATION episode
Wharton Esherick Museum's Executive Director, Julie Signlin on Esherick's standing desk
Micah Van der Ryn on the repurposed materials used in the house built by his father
Ceramic artist Maddy Leeser on her Memory Jug series
Artist Mary Little on the repetitive nature of her textile work
Artist Mark Steven Greenfield on his work. Bonus video from the INSPIRATION episode
Education Coordinator Rogelio Acevedo on the Watts Towers Art Center Campus
New Scenic Cafe manager Eric Sturtz on their timber frame structure built by Gerald David
Potter Ayumi Horie on the tenegui she designed. Bonus video from the INSPIRATION episode.
Craft in America Season 14
Craft in America Season 13
Craft in America Season 12
QUILTS and IDENTITY
CALIFORNIA and VISIONARIES
BORDERS and NEIGHBORS
TEACHERS and NATURE
MUSIC and CELEBRATION
SERVICE
FORGE and HOLIDAY and INDUSTRY
THREADS and CROSSROADS
MESSAGES and FAMILY
ORIGINS and PROCESS
MEMORY and LANDSCAPE and COMMUNITY
INSPIRATION reveals the magic and influence of craft
HARMONY bridges the art forms of music and craft
JEWELRY explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment.
Artists who use narrative to communicate personal stories & universal truths.
DEMOCRACY explores how craft is intertwined with our nation’s defining principles.
Learn about contemporary quilters from diverse traditions
Artists explore issues of gender, race, culture and place
Documenting the ways in which artists and influencers inspire new generations.
Explore the diverse craft traditions & innovations in the Golden State.
NEIGHBORS explores connections between Mexico and the United States through craft.