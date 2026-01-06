When Southern Women Cook

Extras
Brunch Burgers, Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins; review of cooking sprays
Choucroute Garnie, Endive Salad; a visit to Portland, OR; European-Style Sausages.
Woodman’s-Style Clam Chowder, Hot Butter Lobster Rolls; how to eat oysters at home.
Lard-Fried Chicken, Blueberry Biscuits; BLT Salad; tasting of regional potato chips.
Khao Man Gai, Pad Gra Prow; a visit to Portland, OR; history of holy basil.
Okra and Shrimp Stew, Pickled Shrimp, story of the Gullah Geechee; review of dutch ovens.
Spaghetti Carbonara, Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi; Fried Artichokes; egg buying tips.
Banana Pudding Pie, No-Churn Ice Cream; story of Augustus Jackson; all about vanilla.
A Louisiana a pig roast, Cajun Rice Dressing and Stuffed Turkey Wings.
Sinigang, Neorm Sach Moan; a visit to Oakland, CA.
Clams Casino, Seafood Risotto with Shrimp, Mussels, and Squid
Indoor Barbecued Ribs, Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers; panini presses
Frito Pie, potato chip cookies; nonalcoholic beer, history of potato chips
Coastal Georgia Paella, Peach Ripple Ice Cream; a visit to the Georgia Lowcountry
Portuguese Pastéis de Nata; our favorite canned diced tomatoes
Porchetta Abruzzese, Quick-Braised Broccoli Rabe; hardy greens
Jitto’s-Style Steak Bombs, Eggplant Spuckie; types of squash
Double-Chocolate Banana Bread, Chocolate Brownie Cookies; cold-brew coffee makers
Slow-Roasted Duck with Blackberry Sauce, Bean Bourguignon; tinned fish applications
Hanukkah Jelly Doughnuts, Cast Iron Potato Kugel; temperature probes and schmaltz