Cook's Country

Saucy Italian-Inspired Dinners

Season 15 Episode 1515 | 25m 13s

Ashley Moore makes host Julia Collin Davison Spaghetti Carbonara. Tasting expert Jack Bishop shares tips for buying eggs, and Lawman Johnson makes Fried Artichokes from the Recipe Box. Toni Tipton-Martin talks about ancient potato preserving techniques, and Julia makes host Bridget Lancaster Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi al Forno.

Aired: 08/19/22 | Expires: 01/24/23
Saucy Italian-Inspired Dinners
Cajun Country
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Cajun Country
A Louisiana a pig roast, Cajun Rice Dressing and Stuffed Turkey Wings.
Episode: S15 E1511 | 25:13
Low Country Party
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Low Country Party
Okra and Shrimp Stew, Pickled Shrimp, story of the Gullah Geechee; review of dutch ovens.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 25:13
New England for Everyone
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
New England for Everyone
Woodman’s-Style Clam Chowder, Hot Butter Lobster Rolls; how to eat oysters at home.
Episode: S15 E1502 | 25:13
Pennsylvanian Melting Pot
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Pennsylvanian Melting Pot
Transylvania Goulash, heirloom beans, Shredded Swiss Chard Salad and Beans and Greens.
Episode: S15 E1510 | 25:13
Fried Chicken and Biscuits
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Fried Chicken and Biscuits
Lard-Fried Chicken, Blueberry Biscuits; BLT Salad; tasting of regional potato chips.
Episode: S15 E1505 | 25:13
Cast Iron Everything
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Cast Iron Everything
Japanese Steakhouse Steak, Charred Cherry Tomatoes with Mozzarella; Cast Iron Skillets
Episode: S15 E1501 | 25:13
Endless Dessert
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Endless Dessert
Banana Pudding Pie, No-Churn Ice Cream; story of Augustus Jackson; all about vanilla.
Episode: S15 E1512 | 25:13
Midwestern Favorites
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Midwestern Favorites
Tater Tot Hotdish, Wisconsin Butter Burgers; Buckeye Candies; review of corn strippers.
Episode: S15 E1504 | 25:13
Thai Comforts
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Thai Comforts
Khao Man Gai, Pad Gra Prow; a visit to Portland, OR; history of holy basil.
Episode: S15 E1506 | 25:13
Seafood Two Ways
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Seafood Two Ways
Seafood Fra Diavolo, Salmon Piccata; Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Bread; grocery store tips.
Episode: S15 E1507 | 25:13
