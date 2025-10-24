© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Cook's Country

New England Sandwiches

Season 18 Episode 1808 | 26m 25s

Test cook Ashley Moore makes Jitto’s-Style Steak Bombs for host Bridget Lancaster. Tasting expert Jack Bishop reviews the world of squash. Toni Tipton-Martin shares the origins of different sandwich names. And test cook Bryan Roof hits the road to Brookline and makes host Julia Collin Davison a Cutty’s-Inspired Eggplant Spuckie.

Aired: 09/19/25 | Expires: 01/09/26
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Bar Snacks, Perfected
Indoor Barbecued Ribs, Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers; panini presses
Episode: S18 E1805 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Chips on the Menu
Frito Pie, potato chip cookies; nonalcoholic beer, history of potato chips
Episode: S18 E1804 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Georgia Food on My Mind
Coastal Georgia Paella, Peach Ripple Ice Cream; a visit to the Georgia Lowcountry
Episode: S18 E1801 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Portuguese Baking
Portuguese Pastéis de Nata; our favorite canned diced tomatoes
Episode: S18 E1802 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Italian-American Feast
Porchetta Abruzzese, Quick-Braised Broccoli Rabe; hardy greens
Episode: S18 E1803 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Chocolate Baked Delights
Double-Chocolate Banana Bread, Chocolate Brownie Cookies; cold-brew coffee makers
Episode: S18 E1807 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Elevated Friendsgiving Mains
Slow-Roasted Duck with Blackberry Sauce, Bean Bourguignon; tinned fish applications
Episode: S18 E1809 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Jewish Donuts and Potatoes
Hanukkah Jelly Doughnuts, Cast Iron Potato Kugel; temperature probes and schmaltz
Episode: S18 E1810 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Southern Sandwiches
Pickle-Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich, Chocolate-Marshmallow Sandwich Cookies; cucumbers
Episode: S18 E1806 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Mexican American Comfort Food
Quesabirria Tacos, Sopa Seca; a visit to Tucson; history of Birria in the United States
Episode: S17 E1704 | 26:25