Cook's Country

Southwestern Vegetarian Fare

Season 17 Episode 1705 | 26m 25s

Test Cook Christie Morrison makes host Julia Collin Davison Vegetarian Chili and Toni Tipton-Martin talks about the International Chili Society. Jack Bishop challenges Bridget Lancaster to a tasting of Kansas-City Style Barbecue Sauce, and Ashley Moore bakes Jalepeño-Cheddar Scones.

Aired: 09/20/24 | Expires: 12/06/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Sausages and Salad
Choucroute Garnie, Endive Salad; a visit to Portland, OR; European-Style Sausages.
Episode: S16 E1615 | 25:46
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
New England for Everyone
Woodman’s-Style Clam Chowder, Hot Butter Lobster Rolls; how to eat oysters at home.
Episode: S15 E1502 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Fried Chicken and Biscuits
Lard-Fried Chicken, Blueberry Biscuits; BLT Salad; tasting of regional potato chips.
Episode: S15 E1505 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Thai Comforts
Khao Man Gai, Pad Gra Prow; a visit to Portland, OR; history of holy basil.
Episode: S15 E1506 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Low Country Party
Okra and Shrimp Stew, Pickled Shrimp, story of the Gullah Geechee; review of dutch ovens.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Saucy Italian-Inspired Dinners
Spaghetti Carbonara, Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi; Fried Artichokes; egg buying tips.
Episode: S15 E1515 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Endless Dessert
Banana Pudding Pie, No-Churn Ice Cream; story of Augustus Jackson; all about vanilla.
Episode: S15 E1512 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Cajun Country
A Louisiana a pig roast, Cajun Rice Dressing and Stuffed Turkey Wings.
Episode: S15 E1511 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Two Tastes from the Bay Area
Sinigang, Neorm Sach Moan; a visit to Oakland, CA.
Episode: S15 E1508 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Chuck Roast and Potatoes
Roasted Chuck Roast, Torn & Fried Potatoes; Creamed Spinach; kitchen timer reviews.
Episode: S15 E1514 | 25:13
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Mexican American Comfort Food
Quesabirria Tacos, Sopa Seca; a visit to Tucson; history of Birria in the United States
Episode: S17 E1704 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Inspired by Japanese Immigrants
Seattle Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Black Cod; a visit to Seattle; the story of Chef Nobu
Episode: S17 E1702 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Unexpected Beef and Potatoes
Smoked Prime Rib, Torn Potato Salad with Toasted Garlic and Herb Dressing; Grill Gloves
Episode: S17 E1703 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
North Carolina Barbecue
North Carolina Barbecue Pork, Lemonade with Honey; our recommended Fire Pits for Cooking
Episode: S17 E1701 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Spiced Chicken Dinners
Kombdi, Jira Ghalun (Cumin-Scented Chicken), Hot-Honey Chicken; tasting of honey
Episode: S17 E1706 | 26:25
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Jamaican Feast
Jamaican Oxtail, Jamaican Rice and Peas; review of countertop compost bins.
Episode: S16 E1610 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Texas Cookout
Texas-Style Smoked Beef Ribs, Easy Blueberry Cobbler; a visit to El Paso, TX; Charcoal.
Episode: S16 E1601 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Never Enough Citrus
Smoked Citrus Chicken, Really Good Key Lime Pie; the origins of Key Lime Pie.
Episode: S16 E1603 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Grilled Lamb and Cheesecake
Grilled Bone-In Leg of Lamb, La Viña-Style Cheesecake; review of spray mops.
Episode: S16 E1606 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Fish Tacos and Fried Shrimp
San Diego Fish Tacos, Crispy Fried Shrimp; a visit to San Diego; tasting tortilla chips.
Episode: S16 E1602 | 25:46