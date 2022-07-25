© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Cook's Country

Fried Bites

Season 14 Episode 1401 | 24m 33s

Host Bridget Lancaster makes Popcorn Chicken, and Toni Tipton-Martin talks about the snack's inventor. Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top pick for electric deep-fryers. Bryan Roof makes Gobi Manchurian, and Lawman Johnson fries up Crispy Vegetable Fritters.

Aired: 09/17/21 | Expires: 11/16/21
Fried Bites
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Cajun Country
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Cajun Country
A Louisiana a pig roast, Cajun Rice Dressing and Stuffed Turkey Wings.
Episode: S15 E1511 | 25:13
Low Country Party
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Low Country Party
Okra and Shrimp Stew, Pickled Shrimp, story of the Gullah Geechee; review of dutch ovens.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 25:13
New England for Everyone
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
New England for Everyone
Woodman’s-Style Clam Chowder, Hot Butter Lobster Rolls; how to eat oysters at home.
Episode: S15 E1502 | 25:13
Pennsylvanian Melting Pot
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Pennsylvanian Melting Pot
Transylvania Goulash, heirloom beans, Shredded Swiss Chard Salad and Beans and Greens.
Episode: S15 E1510 | 25:13
Fried Chicken and Biscuits
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Fried Chicken and Biscuits
Lard-Fried Chicken, Blueberry Biscuits; BLT Salad; tasting of regional potato chips.
Episode: S15 E1505 | 25:13
Cast Iron Everything
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Cast Iron Everything
Japanese Steakhouse Steak, Charred Cherry Tomatoes with Mozzarella; Cast Iron Skillets
Episode: S15 E1501 | 25:13
Endless Dessert
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Endless Dessert
Banana Pudding Pie, No-Churn Ice Cream; story of Augustus Jackson; all about vanilla.
Episode: S15 E1512 | 25:13
Midwestern Favorites
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Midwestern Favorites
Tater Tot Hotdish, Wisconsin Butter Burgers; Buckeye Candies; review of corn strippers.
Episode: S15 E1504 | 25:13
Saucy Italian-Inspired Dinners
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Saucy Italian-Inspired Dinners
Spaghetti Carbonara, Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi; Fried Artichokes; egg buying tips.
Episode: S15 E1515 | 25:13
Thai Comforts
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Thai Comforts
Khao Man Gai, Pad Gra Prow; a visit to Portland, OR; history of holy basil.
Episode: S15 E1506 | 25:13
All
  • All
  • Cook's Country Season 15
  • Cook's Country Season 14
  • Cook's Country Season 13
  • Cook's Country Season 12
  • Cook's Country Season 11
Pork Roast and Orange Cake
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Pork Roast and Orange Cake
Roast Pork Loin with 40 Cloves of Garlic, Orange Upside-Down Cake; hand mixer reviews.
Episode: S15 E1516 | 25:13
Cajun Country
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Cajun Country
A Louisiana a pig roast, Cajun Rice Dressing and Stuffed Turkey Wings.
Episode: S15 E1511 | 25:13
Low Country Party
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Low Country Party
Okra and Shrimp Stew, Pickled Shrimp, story of the Gullah Geechee; review of dutch ovens.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 25:13
New England for Everyone
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
New England for Everyone
Woodman’s-Style Clam Chowder, Hot Butter Lobster Rolls; how to eat oysters at home.
Episode: S15 E1502 | 25:13
Pennsylvanian Melting Pot
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Pennsylvanian Melting Pot
Transylvania Goulash, heirloom beans, Shredded Swiss Chard Salad and Beans and Greens.
Episode: S15 E1510 | 25:13
Fried Chicken and Biscuits
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Fried Chicken and Biscuits
Lard-Fried Chicken, Blueberry Biscuits; BLT Salad; tasting of regional potato chips.
Episode: S15 E1505 | 25:13
Cast Iron Everything
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Cast Iron Everything
Japanese Steakhouse Steak, Charred Cherry Tomatoes with Mozzarella; Cast Iron Skillets
Episode: S15 E1501 | 25:13
Endless Dessert
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Endless Dessert
Banana Pudding Pie, No-Churn Ice Cream; story of Augustus Jackson; all about vanilla.
Episode: S15 E1512 | 25:13
Midwestern Favorites
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Midwestern Favorites
Tater Tot Hotdish, Wisconsin Butter Burgers; Buckeye Candies; review of corn strippers.
Episode: S15 E1504 | 25:13
Saucy Italian-Inspired Dinners
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Saucy Italian-Inspired Dinners
Spaghetti Carbonara, Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi; Fried Artichokes; egg buying tips.
Episode: S15 E1515 | 25:13