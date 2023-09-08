Biscuits and Chicken

Extras
Woodman’s-Style Clam Chowder, Hot Butter Lobster Rolls; how to eat oysters at home.
Lard-Fried Chicken, Blueberry Biscuits; BLT Salad; tasting of regional potato chips.
Khao Man Gai, Pad Gra Prow; a visit to Portland, OR; history of holy basil.
Okra and Shrimp Stew, Pickled Shrimp, story of the Gullah Geechee; review of dutch ovens.
Spaghetti Carbonara, Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi; Fried Artichokes; egg buying tips.
Banana Pudding Pie, No-Churn Ice Cream; story of Augustus Jackson; all about vanilla.
A Louisiana a pig roast, Cajun Rice Dressing and Stuffed Turkey Wings.
Sinigang, Neorm Sach Moan; a visit to Oakland, CA.
Roasted Chuck Roast, Torn & Fried Potatoes; Creamed Spinach; kitchen timer reviews.
Transylvania Goulash, heirloom beans, Shredded Swiss Chard Salad and Beans and Greens.
