Episode Four

Tsebe’s desperate hunger leads to a dangerous battle against a crocodile for a much-needed meal.
A large litter of cubs can indicate a healthy pride, but it also means more mouths to feed.
A male leopard grabs Xudum’s cub after a harrowing confrontation.
With the lion pride now the biggest in Africa, competition for food is fierce.
A revolution in low light camera technology offers a rare glimpse of leopard cubs in their den.
This situation gets critical for Xudum the leopard who desperately needs to feed.
Filmmaker Gordon Buchanan fears the worst for Matho’s lost lion cub.
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
A male leopard enters the floodplain, taking everyone by surprise.
The lions escape a herd of buffalo by heading into deep water, only to risk attracting crocodiles.
After fighting intruders, the dominant male lions disappear, leaving their family exposed.
The team faces a wildfire, forcing the resident big cats to swiftly adapt.
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.