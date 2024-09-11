© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

In Botswana’s wild Okavango Delta, the Big Cats 24/7 team of local and international filmmakers follows lions, leopards and cheetahs day and night. Using the latest filming technology they reveal the cats’ lives like never before.

Watch 3:12
Big Cats 24/7
Hungry Lions Battle A Crocodile for a Meal
Tsebe’s desperate hunger leads to a dangerous battle against a crocodile for a much-needed meal.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:12
Watch 6:17
Big Cats 24/7
Competition for Food Increases with More Mouths to Feed
A large litter of cubs can indicate a healthy pride, but it also means more mouths to feed.
Clip: S1 E6 | 6:17
Watch 2:52
Big Cats 24/7
Female Leopard Defending Cubs from Male Leopard Caught on Thermal Camera
A male leopard grabs Xudum’s cub after a harrowing confrontation.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:52
Extras
Watch 0:30
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Four Preview
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Three Preview
After fighting intruders, the dominant male lions disappear, leaving their family exposed.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:11
Big Cats 24/7
A Lost Lion Cub Faces Nighttime Alone
Filmmaker Gordon Buchanan fears the worst for Matho’s lost lion cub.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:11
Watch 3:06
Big Cats 24/7
Thermal Cameras Reveal Leopard Cubs
A revolution in low light camera technology offers a rare glimpse of leopard cubs in their den.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:06
Watch 3:06
Big Cats 24/7
Intruding Male Lions Threaten the Xudum Pride Cubs
With Big Toe and Madumo missing in action, will the lionesses be able to protect their cubs?
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:06
Watch 3:14
Big Cats 24/7
Lions Steal a Starving Leopard's Kill
This situation gets critical for Xudum the leopard who desperately needs to feed.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:14
Watch 3:07
Big Cats 24/7
A Herd of Buffalo Force the Pride Into Deep Water
The lions escape a herd of buffalo by heading into deep water, only to risk attracting crocodiles.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:07
Watch 1:58
Big Cats 24/7
The Risks are High for Inexperienced, Young Male Lions
Sub-adult males may be physically larger than cubs, but intruder lions still pose a big threat.
Clip: S1 E3 | 1:58
Watch 3:10
Big Cats 24/7
A Cheetah Takes Down an Impala After a Dramatic Chase
The pressure is on for Pobe to make a kill. Fortunately, lying low is the perfect hunting strategy.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:10
Watch 2:14
Big Cats 24/7
A Leopard's Treetop Hunting Skills Pay Off
Hunting from trees takes time and skill, but this leopard’s patience finally pays off.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:14