Big Cats 24/7

Extras
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
After fighting intruders, the dominant male lions disappear, leaving their family exposed.
Filmmaker Gordon Buchanan fears the worst for Matho’s lost lion cub.
A revolution in low light camera technology offers a rare glimpse of leopard cubs in their den.
With Big Toe and Madumo missing in action, will the lionesses be able to protect their cubs?
This situation gets critical for Xudum the leopard who desperately needs to feed.
The lions escape a herd of buffalo by heading into deep water, only to risk attracting crocodiles.
Sub-adult males may be physically larger than cubs, but intruder lions still pose a big threat.
The pressure is on for Pobe to make a kill. Fortunately, lying low is the perfect hunting strategy.
Hunting from trees takes time and skill, but this leopard’s patience finally pays off.