Big Cats 24/7

The Rogue Boys

Season 2 Episode 1

The "Big Cats 24/7" team returns to the Okavango Delta. With older cubs to feed, the lionesses must hunt around the clock. Leopardess Xudum moves away, so the team focuses on new leopard mum Lediba. Pobe the cheetah returns with two cubs of her own.

Aired: 09/09/25
Extras
Watch 3:12
Big Cats 24/7
Leopard Risks Stealing a Kill from a Male Lion
Lediba and cub have their meal interrupted by a male lion. As night falls, she takes a huge risk.
Clip: S2 E3 | 3:12
Watch 3:11
Big Cats 24/7
Lionesses Clash with Invading Male Lions
The Xudum pride mums lock jaws with "The Rogue Boys," an intruding male coalition.
Clip: S2 E3 | 3:11
Watch 0:30
Big Cats 24/7
Season 2 Preview
Big Cats 24/7 is back in the stunning Okavango Delta, revealing the dramatic lives of its big cats.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 3:12
Big Cats 24/7
Cheetah Mom Defends Her Cubs from a Leopard
Pobe and cubs face a threat in the night – a leopard wants their meal.
Clip: S2 E2 | 3:12
Watch 3:10
Big Cats 24/7
Cheetah's Epic Takedown
As prey scatter, Pobe charges out of the dust to bring down a meal for herself and her two cubs.
Clip: S2 E2 | 3:10
Watch 3:10
Big Cats 24/7
Lions Steal a Leopard Kill
A leopard with its kill in a tree provides an unexpected opportunity for the hungry Xudum pride.
Clip: S2 E1 | 3:10
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 6:31
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Why Are Africa's Big Cats Climbing Trees?
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
Special: 6:31
Watch 6:17
Big Cats 24/7
Competition for Food Increases with More Mouths to Feed
A large litter of cubs can indicate a healthy pride, but it also means more mouths to feed.
Clip: S1 E6 | 6:17
Watch 3:12
Big Cats 24/7
Hungry Lions Battle A Crocodile for a Meal
Tsebe’s desperate hunger leads to a dangerous battle against a crocodile for a much-needed meal.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:12
Big Cats 24/7
A Pride Divided
Under attack from intruder male lions, the mums with young cubs must find the rest of the pride.
Episode: S2 E3
Big Cats 24/7
Under Siege
With the dominant males gone, intruder lions close in on the Xudum pride’s young cubs.
Episode: S2 E2
Watch 54:31
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Six
With the lion pride now the biggest in Africa, competition for food is fierce.
Episode: S1 E6 | 54:31
Watch 54:32
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Five
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
Episode: S1 E5 | 54:32
Watch 54:31
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Four
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:31
Watch 54:33
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Three
After fighting intruders, the dominant male lions disappear, leaving their family exposed.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:33
Watch 54:33
Big Cats 24/7
Episode One
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:33
Watch 54:33
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Two
The team faces a wildfire, forcing the resident big cats to swiftly adapt.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:33