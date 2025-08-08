Extras
Lediba and cub have their meal interrupted by a male lion. As night falls, she takes a huge risk.
The Xudum pride mums lock jaws with "The Rogue Boys," an intruding male coalition.
Big Cats 24/7 is back in the stunning Okavango Delta, revealing the dramatic lives of its big cats.
Pobe and cubs face a threat in the night – a leopard wants their meal.
As prey scatter, Pobe charges out of the dust to bring down a meal for herself and her two cubs.
A leopard with its kill in a tree provides an unexpected opportunity for the hungry Xudum pride.
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
A large litter of cubs can indicate a healthy pride, but it also means more mouths to feed.
Tsebe’s desperate hunger leads to a dangerous battle against a crocodile for a much-needed meal.
Big Cats 24/7 Season 2
Big Cats 24/7
Under attack from intruder male lions, the mums with young cubs must find the rest of the pride.
With the dominant males gone, intruder lions close in on the Xudum pride’s young cubs.
With the lion pride now the biggest in Africa, competition for food is fierce.
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
After fighting intruders, the dominant male lions disappear, leaving their family exposed.
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.
The team faces a wildfire, forcing the resident big cats to swiftly adapt.