WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Big Cats 24/7

Under Siege

Season 2 Episode 2

With the dominant males gone, trouble looms as intruder lions close in on the Xudum pride’s young cubs. Leopard Lediba searches for her missing cub after a tense encounter, while Pobe the cheetah must defend her family’s food from bigger cats.

Aired: 09/09/25
Extras
Watch 3:12
Big Cats 24/7
Leopard Risks Stealing a Kill from a Male Lion
Lediba and cub have their meal interrupted by a male lion. As night falls, she takes a huge risk.
Clip: S2 E3 | 3:12
Watch 3:11
Big Cats 24/7
Lionesses Clash with Invading Male Lions
The Xudum pride mums lock jaws with "The Rogue Boys," an intruding male coalition.
Clip: S2 E3 | 3:11
Watch 0:30
Big Cats 24/7
Season 2 Preview
Big Cats 24/7 is back in the stunning Okavango Delta, revealing the dramatic lives of its big cats.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 3:10
Big Cats 24/7
Lions Steal a Leopard Kill
A leopard with its kill in a tree provides an unexpected opportunity for the hungry Xudum pride.
Clip: S2 E1 | 3:10
Watch 3:12
Big Cats 24/7
Cheetah Mom Defends Her Cubs from a Leopard
Pobe and cubs face a threat in the night – a leopard wants their meal.
Clip: S2 E2 | 3:12
Watch 3:10
Big Cats 24/7
Cheetah's Epic Takedown
As prey scatter, Pobe charges out of the dust to bring down a meal for herself and her two cubs.
Clip: S2 E2 | 3:10
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 6:31
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Why Are Africa's Big Cats Climbing Trees?
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
Special: 6:31
Watch 6:17
Big Cats 24/7
Competition for Food Increases with More Mouths to Feed
A large litter of cubs can indicate a healthy pride, but it also means more mouths to feed.
Clip: S1 E6 | 6:17
Watch 3:12
Big Cats 24/7
Hungry Lions Battle A Crocodile for a Meal
Tsebe’s desperate hunger leads to a dangerous battle against a crocodile for a much-needed meal.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:12
All
  • All
  • Big Cats 24/7 Season 2
  • Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats 24/7
A Pride Divided
Under attack from intruder male lions, the mums with young cubs must find the rest of the pride.
Episode: S2 E3
Big Cats 24/7
The Rogue Boys
The "Big Cats 24/7" team returns to the Okavango Delta to catch up with old friends.
Episode: S2 E1
Watch 54:31
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Six
With the lion pride now the biggest in Africa, competition for food is fierce.
Episode: S1 E6 | 54:31
Watch 54:32
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Five
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
Episode: S1 E5 | 54:32
Watch 54:31
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Four
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:31
Watch 54:33
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Three
After fighting intruders, the dominant male lions disappear, leaving their family exposed.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:33
Watch 54:33
Big Cats 24/7
Episode One
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:33
Watch 54:33
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Two
The team faces a wildfire, forcing the resident big cats to swiftly adapt.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:33