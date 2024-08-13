Episode Five

Extras
A large litter of cubs can indicate a healthy pride, but it also means more mouths to feed.
Tsebe’s desperate hunger leads to a dangerous battle against a crocodile for a much-needed meal.
A male leopard grabs Xudum’s cub after a harrowing confrontation.
With the lion pride now the biggest in Africa, competition for food is fierce.
This situation gets critical for Xudum the leopard who desperately needs to feed.
Filmmaker Gordon Buchanan fears the worst for Matho’s lost lion cub.
A revolution in low light camera technology offers a rare glimpse of leopard cubs in their den.
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
The lions escape a herd of buffalo by heading into deep water, only to risk attracting crocodiles.
A male leopard enters the floodplain, taking everyone by surprise.
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
After fighting intruders, the dominant male lions disappear, leaving their family exposed.
The team faces a wildfire, forcing the resident big cats to swiftly adapt.
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.