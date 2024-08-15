© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Applause

Poetry from the unhoused

Season 26 Episode 31 | 26m 46s

Poetry brings men together in an unexpected place - a Cleveland shelter. And, we enjoy the Ohio Americana of Angela Perley.

Aired: 08/14/24
Applause
Cleveland Museum of Art sculptures and Apollo's Fire
Check out the towering sculptures that greet visitors at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Episode: S26 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Past Times Arcade and Jsszca
A pinball wizard shows off his incredible collection at the Past Times Arcade in Girard, Ohio.
Episode: S26 E29 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Martín Céspedes and the Oberlin Orchestra
Choreographer Martín Céspedes leads Porthouse Theatre actors through their paces.
Episode: S26 E28 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Composer Allison Loggins-Hull
Composer Allison Loggins-Hull creates new work for the Cleveland Orchestra.
Episode: S26 E27 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Holden trains and 1924 Lorain tornado
Get on board the Pollinator Express at Holden Arboretum
Episode: S26 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Ruth Bader Ginsburg play and ChamberFest Cleveland
Ruth Bader Ginsburg gets the spotlight in a new play from Ensemble Theatre.
Episode: S26 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Jazz musician Bobby Selvaggio
Sax man Bobby Selvaggio looks to his dad and his son for musical inspirations.
Episode: S26 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Ernest Warther Museum and Michelangelo Lovelace
Learn about Dover master carver Ernest "Mooney" Warther and Cleveland painter Michelangelo Lovelace.
Episode: S26 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Gray's Auctioneers and Antiques Roadshow
An auction house in Cleveland connects collectibles to bidders around the world.
Episode: S26 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Music in prisons
Meet the musicians behind Renovare, changing lives through the healing power of music.
Episode: S26 E21 | 26:46
