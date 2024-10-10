Community inspires Cleveland mural

Extras
Step inside the exhibit "Glow: Neon and Light" and meet two Northeast Ohio neon artists.
The stories of the wrongfully convicted come to the stage in Cleveland.
Retired Kent State art professor Charles Basham is honored with a retrospective of his work.
The Lake County Captains are a minor-league team with major plans for Northeast Ohio artists.
Northeast Ohio artists whose lives were saved by the power of art.
Poetry brings men together in an unexpected place - a Cleveland shelter.
Check out the towering sculptures that greet visitors at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
A pinball wizard shows off his incredible collection at the Past Times Arcade in Girard, Ohio.
Choreographer Martín Céspedes leads Porthouse Theatre actors through their paces.
Composer Allison Loggins-Hull creates new work for the Cleveland Orchestra.
