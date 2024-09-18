Charles Basham's landscapes and Victoria Woodhull's presidential run

Extras
The Lake County Captains are a minor-league team with major plans for Northeast Ohio artists.
Northeast Ohio artists whose lives were saved by the power of art.
Poetry brings men together in an unexpected place - a Cleveland shelter.
Check out the towering sculptures that greet visitors at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
A pinball wizard shows off his incredible collection at the Past Times Arcade in Girard, Ohio.
Choreographer Martín Céspedes leads Porthouse Theatre actors through their paces.
Composer Allison Loggins-Hull creates new work for the Cleveland Orchestra.
Get on board the Pollinator Express at Holden Arboretum
Ruth Bader Ginsburg gets the spotlight in a new play from Ensemble Theatre.
Sax man Bobby Selvaggio looks to his dad and his son for musical inspirations.
