Applause

White Rabbit Galleries in Barberton and jazz vocalist Olivia Van Goor

Season 27 Episode 6 | 26m 46s

Visit White Rabbit Galleries in Downtown Barberton and hear jazz vocalist Olivia Van Goor share her jazzy rendition of the classic 70s tune "Close to You."

Aired: 11/12/24
Watch 26:46
Applause
"Ohio Reclaimed" exhibit and Les Délices
A trio of artists examine the relationship between humans and nature.
Episode: S27 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Akron woodcut artist Meryl Engler and ChamberFest Cleveland
Akron artist Meryl Engler finds inspiration in the colors of Cuba for an international exhibit.
Episode: S27 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
The National Packard Museum in Warren
We're going for a ride in the pride of Warren: The Packard.
Episode: S27 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Community inspires Cleveland mural
A new mural brightens Cleveland's Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood.
Episode: S27 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
"GLOW: Neon and Light" at Akron Art Museum
Step inside the exhibit "Glow: Neon and Light" and meet two Northeast Ohio neon artists.
Episode: S27 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Voices of Injustice and Burning River Roller Derby
The stories of the wrongfully convicted come to the stage in Cleveland.
Episode: S26 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Charles Basham's landscapes and Victoria Woodhull's presidential run
Retired Kent State art professor Charles Basham is honored with a retrospective of his work.
Episode: S26 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Lake County Captains support Northeast Ohio artists
The Lake County Captains are a minor-league team with major plans for Northeast Ohio artists.
Episode: S26 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Art Saves and the Cleveland Orchestra
Northeast Ohio artists whose lives were saved by the power of art.
Episode: S26 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Poetry from the unhoused
Poetry brings men together in an unexpected place - a Cleveland shelter.
Episode: S26 E31 | 26:46
