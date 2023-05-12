Applause May 19, 2023: Mother Mary Thomas

Extras
Marilyn Shaker, 83, is still painting and exhibiting her art with help from her daughters.
Kaboom Collective's young musicians learn professional performance and recording skills.
National Postcard Week is just around the corner.
Renaissance England comes alive at the Cleveland Museum of Art in The Tudors exhibition.
An artist collective in Canton provides a safe space for creative expression.
Cleveland's LatinUs Theater is Ohio's first all-hispanic/latino theater company.
Danielle N. Dixon finds inspiration from sci-fi novelist Octavia Butler.
We step inside a dance class at the National Center for Choreography in Akron.
Students are making their voices heard through an exhibition at Akron's Summit Artspace.
Iraqi American painter Kubra Alhilali transitions from hardship to hope in Cleveland.
All
-
All
-
Applause Season 25
-
Applause Season 24
-
Applause Season 23
-
Applause Season 22
-
Applause Season 19
-
Applause Season 18
-
Applause Season 17
-
Applause Season 16
-
Applause Season 15
Marilyn Shaker, 83, is still painting and exhibiting her art with help from her daughters.
Kaboom Collective's young musicians learn professional performance and recording skills.
National Postcard Week is just around the corner.
Renaissance England comes alive at the Cleveland Museum of Art in The Tudors exhibition.
An artist collective in Canton provides a safe space for creative expression.
Cleveland's LatinUs Theater is Ohio's first all-hispanic/latino theater company.
Danielle N. Dixon finds inspiration from sci-fi novelist Octavia Butler.
We step inside a dance class at the National Center for Choreography in Akron.
Students are making their voices heard through an exhibition at Akron's Summit Artspace.
Iraqi American painter Kubra Alhilali transitions from hardship to hope in Cleveland.