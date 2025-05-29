© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Applause

Takashi Murakami at the Cleveland Museum of Art

Season 27 Episode 25 | 26m 46s

Japanese artist Takashi Murakami takes over the Cleveland Museum of Art with his new blockbuster exhibition "Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow."

Aired: 05/28/25
