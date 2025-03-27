Indie comedy 'Lost & Found in Cleveland'

Extras
Trumpeter Theresa May channels her childhood into her music.
Cleveland artists are in the spotlight at an exhibit inside city hall.
Cleveland Heights artist Lauren Pearce weaves her life into her art, one strip of paper at a time.
Djapo Cultural Arts Institute in Cleveland creates new choreography.
The STEM Guitar Lab shows students and teachers alike the technology used to build electric guitars.
Kelly Mangan takes us behind the scenes of BGSU Theatre department.
Two artists in Columbus curate a show at the Ohio State University's Urban Arts Space
A bevy of barbershop quartets from Northeast Ohio gather to share their passion.
A guitar class is all the rage at a Tuscarawas County school.
Grafton-raised artist Ashley Sullivan falls hard for Cleveland's skyline.
