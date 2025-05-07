Opening a home to artists

Extras
Get behind the wheels of Mary Verdi-Fletcher who's rolling into her 45th season with Dancing Wheels.
Collectors from across the Buckeye State are united by a love of buttons.
We introduce you to a trio of comedians from Northeast Ohio.
Explore the exhibit "She Said, She Said" at the Akron Art Museum.
The filmmakers behind the indie comedy "Lost & Found in Cleveland" explain the inspiration.
Trumpeter Theresa May channels her childhood into her music.
Cleveland artists are in the spotlight at an exhibit inside city hall.
Cleveland Heights artist Lauren Pearce weaves her life into her art, one strip of paper at a time.
Djapo Cultural Arts Institute in Cleveland creates new choreography.
The STEM Guitar Lab shows students and teachers alike the technology used to build electric guitars.
All
-
All
-
Applause Season 27
-
Applause Season 26
-
Applause Season 25
-
Applause Season 24
-
Applause Season 23
-
Applause Season 22
-
Applause Season 19
-
Applause Season 18
-
Applause Season 17
-
Applause Season 16
-
Applause Season 15
Get behind the wheels of Mary Verdi-Fletcher who's rolling into her 45th season with Dancing Wheels.
Collectors from across the Buckeye State are united by a love of buttons.
We introduce you to a trio of comedians from Northeast Ohio.
Philately, the study of stamps, is the passion of the Garfield-Perry Stamp Club.
Explore the exhibit "She Said, She Said" at the Akron Art Museum.
The filmmakers behind the indie comedy "Lost & Found in Cleveland" explain the inspiration.
Trumpeter Theresa May channels her childhood into her music.
Cleveland artists are in the spotlight at an exhibit inside city hall.
Cleveland Heights artist Lauren Pearce weaves her life into her art, one strip of paper at a time.
A bevy of barbershop quartets from Northeast Ohio gather to share their passion.