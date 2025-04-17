© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Applause

Cleveland Comedians

Season 27 Episode 21 | 26m 46s

We introduce you to a trio of comedians from Northeast Ohio: Ramon Rivas, Stephanie Ginese and Elijah Nevels

Aired: 04/16/25
Extras
Watch 26:46
Applause
"She Said, She Said" exhibit at Akron Art Museum
Explore the exhibit "She Said, She Said" at the Akron Art Museum.
Episode: S27 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Indie comedy 'Lost & Found in Cleveland'
The filmmakers behind the indie comedy "Lost & Found in Cleveland" explain the inspiration.
Episode: S27 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Trumpeter Theresa May and artist Jordan Wong
Trumpeter Theresa May channels her childhood into her music.
Episode: S27 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
'Artists Run the Streets' at Cleveland City Hall
Cleveland artists are in the spotlight at an exhibit inside city hall.
Episode: S27 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Cleveland Heights artist Lauren Pearce and Tri-C JazzFest
Cleveland Heights artist Lauren Pearce weaves her life into her art, one strip of paper at a time.
Episode: S27 E15 | 26:46
Watch 8:02
Applause
Art Across Ohio: STEM Guitar Lab
The STEM Guitar Lab shows students and teachers alike the technology used to build electric guitars.
Special: 8:02
Watch 5:44
Applause
Art Across Ohio: Bowling Green State University Theatre
Kelly Mangan takes us behind the scenes of BGSU Theatre department.
Special: 5:44
Watch 6:47
Applause
Art Across Ohio: Urban Arts Space exhibition
Two artists in Columbus curate a show at the Ohio State University's Urban Arts Space
Special: 6:47
Watch 8:35
Applause
Art Across Ohio: Djapo Cultural Arts Institute
Djapo Cultural Arts Institute in Cleveland creates new choreography.
Special: 8:35
Watch 26:46
Applause
Barbershop quartets and the Transiteers
A bevy of barbershop quartets from Northeast Ohio gather to share their passion.
Episode: S27 E14 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Applause Season 27
  • Applause Season 26
  • Applause Season 25
  • Applause Season 24
  • Applause Season 23
  • Applause Season 22
  • Applause Season 19
  • Applause Season 18
  • Applause Season 17
  • Applause Season 16
  • Applause Season 15
Watch 26:46
Applause
Collecting Stamps in Ohio and Les Délices
Philately, the study of stamps, is the passion of the Garfield-Perry Stamp Club.
Episode: S27 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
"She Said, She Said" exhibit at Akron Art Museum
Explore the exhibit "She Said, She Said" at the Akron Art Museum.
Episode: S27 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Indie comedy 'Lost & Found in Cleveland'
The filmmakers behind the indie comedy "Lost & Found in Cleveland" explain the inspiration.
Episode: S27 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Trumpeter Theresa May and artist Jordan Wong
Trumpeter Theresa May channels her childhood into her music.
Episode: S27 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
'Artists Run the Streets' at Cleveland City Hall
Cleveland artists are in the spotlight at an exhibit inside city hall.
Episode: S27 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Cleveland Heights artist Lauren Pearce and Tri-C JazzFest
Cleveland Heights artist Lauren Pearce weaves her life into her art, one strip of paper at a time.
Episode: S27 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Barbershop quartets and the Transiteers
A bevy of barbershop quartets from Northeast Ohio gather to share their passion.
Episode: S27 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
New Philadelphia guitar school and the Cleveland Orchestra
A guitar class is all the rage at a Tuscarawas County school.
Episode: S27 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Ashley Sullivan’s cityscapes celebrate Cleveland skyline
Grafton-raised artist Ashley Sullivan falls hard for Cleveland's skyline.
Episode: S27 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Applause
Cleveland's Windsong and Stix at Tri-C JazzFest
The voices of Cleveland's feminist chorus, Windsong, join together for a cause.
Episode: S27 E11 | 26:46