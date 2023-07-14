© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Applause

Applause July 21, 2023: Hip Hop at 50

Season 25 Episode 30 | 26m 46s

Check out the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's exhibit celebrating 50 years of hip hop, and meet visual artist Holly Romano, who combines film photography with nature elements in unique ways. Plus meet Don MacRostie, the mandolin maker behind Red Diamond Mandolins, who has been crafting his handmade instruments in Athens for decades.

Aired: 07/20/23
Applause
Applause July 14, 2023: Schantz Organ Company
Learn what goes into making a pipe organ from craftworkers at the Schantz Organ Company.
Applause
Applause June 30, 2023: inCOPnegro
An Akron choreographer is addressing police violence through dance.
Applause
Applause June 16, 2023: Antique Roadshow at Stan Hywet
A behind-the-scenes look at "Antiques Roadshow" at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens.
Applause
Applause May 26, 2023: America SCORES Cleveland
America SCORES Cleveland kids bring art and athletics together through soccer and poetry.
Applause
Applause May 19, 2023: Mother Mary Thomas
We spotlight the faith and the art of Mother Mary Thomas.
Applause
Applause May 12, 2023: Marilyn Shaker
Marilyn Shaker, 83, is still painting and exhibiting her art with help from her daughters.
Applause
Applause April 28, 2023: Kaboom Collective, Keith Haring
Kaboom Collective's young musicians learn professional performance and recording skills.
Applause
Applause April 21, 2023: Western Reserve Postcard Society
National Postcard Week is just around the corner.
Applause
Applause April 14, 2023: Tudors at CMA
Renaissance England comes alive at the Cleveland Museum of Art in The Tudors exhibition.
Applause
Applause April 7, 2023: Silo Art Studio
An artist collective in Canton provides a safe space for creative expression.
Episode: S25 E20 | 26:46
