© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Applause Performances

C-Level

Season 2025 Episode 3 | 28m 22s

Meet a band of musical brothers who raise the bar as the group C-Level. Host Amanda Rabinowitz talks to Dave Deitke and Coda Crose about how C-Level got started and the inspiration behind the band's upcoming album.

Aired: 08/05/25
Extras
Watch 31:29
Applause Performances
Alex Bevan
Long-time folk artist Alex Bevan reflects on a 50 year career.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 31:29
Watch 30:36
Applause Performances
Ava Preston
Ava Preston shares her songs for "Applause Performances."
Episode: S2023 E3 | 30:36
Watch 32:17
Applause Performances
Ngina Fayola
Cleveland singer-songwriter Ngina Fayola plays “Applause Performances.”
Episode: S2023 E2 | 32:17
Watch 30:05
Applause Performances
Austin Walkin' Cane
Cleveland bluesman Austin Walkin' Cane plays in the studio for "Applause Performances."
Episode: S2023 E1 | 30:05
Watch 38:44
Applause Performances
TubaChristmas
Get in the holiday spirit with The University of Akron's TubaChristmas.
Episode: S2021 E12 | 38:44
Watch 55:57
Applause Performances
Alvin Frazier
Alvin Frazier shared songs from his new recording, "River."
Episode: S2021 E11 | 55:57
Watch 47:56
Applause Performances
Kahrin
Kahrin joined Applause Performances in October to share her story and her songs.
Episode: S2021 E10 | 47:56
Watch 39:05
Applause Performances
Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts
We went honky tonkin' with Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts this September.
Episode: S2021 E9 | 39:05
Watch 48:44
Applause Performances
Liz Bullock with Gavin Coe
Liz Bullock shared new music with longtime guitarist Gavin Coe for Applause Performances.
Episode: S2021 E8 | 48:44
Watch 1:09:47
Applause Performances
Tri-C JazzFest All-Stars
Four all-stars from the Tri-C JazzFest perform together for the first time in our studios.
Episode: S2021 E7 | 1:09:47
All
  • All
  • Applause Performances Season 2025
  • Applause Performances
  • Applause Performances Season 2023
  • Applause Performances Season 2021
  • Applause Performances Season 2020
  • Applause Performances Season 2019
  • Applause Performances Season 2018
Watch 18:42
Applause Performances
Country Honk
Country Honk shares music from its debut album "Bad Decision."
Episode: S2025 E2 | 18:42
Watch 28:15
Applause Performances
Theresa May
Trumpeter and composer Theresa May returns to making music after a health scare.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 28:15
Watch 32:58
Applause Performances
Wallace Coleman
Cleveland blues man and harmonica master Wallace Coleman talks about his return to the stage.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 32:58
Watch 38:04
Applause Performances
Bobby Selvaggio
Sax man Bobby Selvaggio looks to his dad and to his son for musical inspirations.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 38:04
Watch 31:29
Applause Performances
Alex Bevan
Long-time folk artist Alex Bevan reflects on a 50 year career.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 31:29
Watch 30:36
Applause Performances
Ava Preston
Ava Preston shares her songs for "Applause Performances."
Episode: S2023 E3 | 30:36
Watch 32:17
Applause Performances
Ngina Fayola
Cleveland singer-songwriter Ngina Fayola plays “Applause Performances.”
Episode: S2023 E2 | 32:17
Watch 30:05
Applause Performances
Austin Walkin' Cane
Cleveland bluesman Austin Walkin' Cane plays in the studio for "Applause Performances."
Episode: S2023 E1 | 30:05
Watch 38:44
Applause Performances
TubaChristmas
Get in the holiday spirit with The University of Akron's TubaChristmas.
Episode: S2021 E12 | 38:44
Watch 55:57
Applause Performances
Alvin Frazier
Alvin Frazier shared songs from his new recording, "River."
Episode: S2021 E11 | 55:57