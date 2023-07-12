Austin Walkin' Cane

Extras
Get in the holiday spirit with The University of Akron's TubaChristmas.
Alvin Frazier shared songs from his new recording, "River."
Kahrin joined Applause Performances in October to share her story and her songs.
We went honky tonkin' with Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts this September.
Liz Bullock shared new music with longtime guitarist Gavin Coe for Applause Performances.
Four all-stars from the Tri-C JazzFest perform together for the first time in our studios.
Kristine Jackson is one of the top blues performers in Northeast Ohio.
Brazilian jazz musicians Moises Borges and Dylan Moffitt shared their bossa nova skills.
Ferrazza is the director of jazz studies from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music.
The Kilroy brothers share a series of Irish jigs and reels ahead of St. Patrick's Day.
All
-
All
-
Applause Performances Season 2021
-
Applause Performances Season 2020
-
Applause Performances Season 2019
-
Applause Performances Season 2018
Get in the holiday spirit with The University of Akron's TubaChristmas.
Alvin Frazier shared songs from his new recording, "River."
Kahrin joined Applause Performances in October to share her story and her songs.
We went honky tonkin' with Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts this September.
Liz Bullock shared new music with longtime guitarist Gavin Coe for Applause Performances.
Four all-stars from the Tri-C JazzFest perform together for the first time in our studios.
Kristine Jackson is one of the top blues performers in Northeast Ohio.
Brazilian jazz musicians Moises Borges and Dylan Moffitt shared their bossa nova skills.
Ferrazza is the director of jazz studies from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music.
The Kilroy brothers share a series of Irish jigs and reels ahead of St. Patrick's Day.