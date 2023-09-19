“Applause Performances” and the “Shuffle” podcast welcomed Cleveland singer-songwriter Ngina Fayola, accompanied by keyboardist Gerrond Thomas and vocalist Donnie Lynee. Born in Guyana, South America, Fayola moved to Cleveland with her family when she was five. Fayola shared her music and stories of her influential father, Jojo Kofi Badu, with “Shuffle” host Amanda Rabinowitz.