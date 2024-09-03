© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Applause Performances

Wallace Coleman

Season 2024 Episode 3 | 32m 58s

Cleveland blues man and harmonica master Wallace Coleman looks back on his beginnings in the blues and shares memories of his time performing with the late Robert Junior Lockwood. Ideastream Public Media's Amanda Rabinowitz welcomes Coleman to our Idea Center studios for the latest edition of "Applause Performances."

Aired: 09/18/24
Watch 31:29
Applause Performances
Alex Bevan
Long-time folk artist Alex Bevan reflects on a 50 year career.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 31:29
Watch 30:36
Applause Performances
Ava Preston
Ava Preston shares her songs for "Applause Performances."
Episode: S2023 E3 | 30:36
Watch 32:17
Applause Performances
Ngina Fayola
Cleveland singer-songwriter Ngina Fayola plays “Applause Performances.”
Episode: S2023 E2 | 32:17
Watch 30:05
Applause Performances
Austin Walkin' Cane
Cleveland bluesman Austin Walkin' Cane plays in the studio for "Applause Performances."
Episode: S2023 E1 | 30:05
Watch 38:44
Applause Performances
TubaChristmas
Get in the holiday spirit with The University of Akron's TubaChristmas.
Episode: S2021 E12 | 38:44
Watch 55:57
Applause Performances
Alvin Frazier
Alvin Frazier shared songs from his new recording, "River."
Episode: S2021 E11 | 55:57
Watch 47:56
Applause Performances
Kahrin
Kahrin joined Applause Performances in October to share her story and her songs.
Episode: S2021 E10 | 47:56
Watch 39:05
Applause Performances
Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts
We went honky tonkin' with Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts this September.
Episode: S2021 E9 | 39:05
Watch 48:44
Applause Performances
Liz Bullock with Gavin Coe
Liz Bullock shared new music with longtime guitarist Gavin Coe for Applause Performances.
Episode: S2021 E8 | 48:44
Watch 1:09:47
Applause Performances
Tri-C JazzFest All-Stars
Four all-stars from the Tri-C JazzFest perform together for the first time in our studios.
Episode: S2021 E7 | 1:09:47
