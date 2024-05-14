Bobby Selvaggio

Extras
Long-time folk artist Alex Bevan reflects on a 50 year career.
Ava Preston shares her songs for "Applause Performances."
Cleveland singer-songwriter Ngina Fayola plays “Applause Performances.”
Cleveland bluesman Austin Walkin' Cane plays in the studio for "Applause Performances."
Get in the holiday spirit with The University of Akron's TubaChristmas.
Alvin Frazier shared songs from his new recording, "River."
Kahrin joined Applause Performances in October to share her story and her songs.
We went honky tonkin' with Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts this September.
Liz Bullock shared new music with longtime guitarist Gavin Coe for Applause Performances.
Four all-stars from the Tri-C JazzFest perform together for the first time in our studios.
