Light Summer Meal

Test cook Keith Dresser makes host Julia Collin Davison Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts with Red Pepper-Almond Sauce. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges hosts Julia and Bridget Lancaster to a head-to-head tasting of Whole Dill Pickles, and equipment expert Adam Ried reviews flatware sets. Test cook Elle Simone Scott makes Bridget refreshing Berry Granita.