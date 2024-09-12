© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
America's Test Kitchen

Chicken on the Grill

Season 25 Episode 2502 | 27m 55s

Test cook Dan Souza grills host Bridget Lancaster Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa (Peruvian Grill-Roasted Chicken). Equipment expert Adam Ried reviews countertop ice makers. Test cook Lan Lam makes host Julia Collin Davison Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay.

Aired: 09/20/24 | Expires: 11/01/24
Extras
America's Test Kitchen
America's Test Kitchen Celebrates 25 Years
Celebrate the food, science, ingenuity and fun of 25 years of America's Test Kitchen.
Special: 57:07
America's Test Kitchen
Thanksgiving for a Small Group
Roast Turkey Breast with Gravy, Oatmeal Dinner Rolls; review of mops.
Episode: S23 E2313 | 27:15
America's Test Kitchen
Puerto Rican Cookout
Grilled Chicken with Adobo and Sazón, Pastelón; medium jarred salsa.
Episode: S23 E2326 | 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
French Pastries
Breton Kouign Amann, secrets for perfect Madeleines and the top pick for a banneton.
Episode: S23 E2309 | 26:45
America's Test Kitchen
Pork Chops and Blondies
Secrets to perfect Mustardy Apple Butter-Glazed Pork Chops and Browned Butter Blondies.
Episode: S22 E2221 | 24:55
America's Test Kitchen
Flavor-Packed Chicken Dinner
Broiled Chicken with Gravy and a new recipe for Skillet Roasted Broccoli.
Episode: S22 E2222 | 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Chinese Noodles and Meatballs
Sichuan Noodles with Chili Sauce and Pork and comforting Lion’s Head Meatballs.
Episode: S22 E2219 | 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Unexpected Salads
A new broccoli salad, radishes with yogurt-tahini sauce and watermelon salad.
Episode: S22 E2226 | 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Pupusas and Yuca
Test cook Dan Souza and host Julia Collin Davison make Pupusas with Curtido.
Episode: S22 E2225 | 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Summer Decadence
Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make a Fresh Peach Pie.
Episode: S22 E2224 | 24:53
All
  • All
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 25
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 24
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 23
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 22
  • America's Test Kitchen From Cooks Illustrated
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 20
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 19
America's Test Kitchen
Pork and Apples
Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte, Double-Apple Bread Pudding; chocolate cake mixes
Episode: S25 E2501 | 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
The Noodle Show
Japchae (Korean Noodles with Vegetables and Beef), Beef Ho Fun; vinegar roundup
Episode: S25 E2504 | 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Fall Bounty
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Episode: S25 E2503 | 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Game Day Favorite from Your Air Fryer
Air-Fryer Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Parmesan, Rosemary & Pepper French Fries; tonic water.
Episode: S24 E2405 | 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Japanese Comfort Food
Chicken Teriyaki, Nikujaga (Beef and Potato Stew); all about potatoes
Episode: S24 E2408 | 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pies Big and Small
Triple Berry Slab Pie with Ginger Lemon Streusel, Chocolate-Cherry Pie Pops;baking tools.
Episode: S24 E2409 | 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Multicooker Perfection
Multicooker Chicken in a Pot with Lemon-Herb Sauce; Multicooker Hawaiian Oxtail Soup
Episode: S24 E2407 | 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Flavors of Jamaica
Jamaican Stew Peas with Spinners, Jamaican Pepper Steak; kitchen gear maintenance.
Episode: S24 E2412 | 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Dutch Oven Dinners
Chicken Pot Pie with Spring Vegetables, One-Pot Weeknight Pasta Bolognese; garlic powder.
Episode: S24 E2411 | 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Fried Favorites
Lumpiang Shanghai with Vinegar, Crispy Cacio e Pepe Bites; all about apple products.
Episode: S24 E2410 | 27:25