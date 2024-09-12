Pork and Apples

Extras
Celebrate the food, science, ingenuity and fun of 25 years of America's Test Kitchen.
Roast Turkey Breast with Gravy, Oatmeal Dinner Rolls; review of mops.
Grilled Chicken with Adobo and Sazón, Pastelón; medium jarred salsa.
Breton Kouign Amann, secrets for perfect Madeleines and the top pick for a banneton.
Secrets to perfect Mustardy Apple Butter-Glazed Pork Chops and Browned Butter Blondies.
Broiled Chicken with Gravy and a new recipe for Skillet Roasted Broccoli.
Sichuan Noodles with Chili Sauce and Pork and comforting Lion’s Head Meatballs.
A new broccoli salad, radishes with yogurt-tahini sauce and watermelon salad.
Test cook Dan Souza and host Julia Collin Davison make Pupusas with Curtido.
Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make a Fresh Peach Pie.
America's Test Kitchen Season 25
America's Test Kitchen Season 24
America's Test Kitchen Season 23
America's Test Kitchen Season 22
America's Test Kitchen From Cooks Illustrated
America's Test Kitchen Season 20
America's Test Kitchen Season 19
Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa, Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay; countertop ice maker review
Japchae (Korean Noodles with Vegetables and Beef), Beef Ho Fun; vinegar roundup
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Air-Fryer Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Parmesan, Rosemary & Pepper French Fries; tonic water.
Chraime, Coconut Macaroons with Chocolate and Almonds; bitter herbs; copper skillets.
Onion, Pear and Bacon Tart; Rigatoni with Tomatoes, Bacon and Fennel; dustpan reviews.
Stir-Fried Cumin Beef, Lao Hu Cai (Tiger Salad); recommended colanders; all about cabbage.
Keith makes a Nutella Tart. Jack talks chocolate, and Lan makes Chocolate-Toffee Bark.
Southern Thai Pork Stir-Fry, Mango Sticky Rice; pressure cooker science.
Caldo de Siete Mares, Albondigas en Chipotle; recommended induction cookware.