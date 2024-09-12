The Noodle Show

Extras
Roast Turkey Breast with Gravy, Oatmeal Dinner Rolls; review of mops.
Grilled Chicken with Adobo and Sazón, Pastelón; medium jarred salsa.
Breton Kouign Amann, secrets for perfect Madeleines and the top pick for a banneton.
Secrets to perfect Mustardy Apple Butter-Glazed Pork Chops and Browned Butter Blondies.
Broiled Chicken with Gravy and a new recipe for Skillet Roasted Broccoli.
Sichuan Noodles with Chili Sauce and Pork and comforting Lion’s Head Meatballs.
A new broccoli salad, radishes with yogurt-tahini sauce and watermelon salad.
Test cook Dan Souza and host Julia Collin Davison make Pupusas with Curtido.
Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make a Fresh Peach Pie.
Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte, Double-Apple Bread Pudding; chocolate cake mixes
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa, Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay; countertop ice maker review
Air-Fryer Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Parmesan, Rosemary & Pepper French Fries; tonic water.
Chicken Teriyaki, Nikujaga (Beef and Potato Stew); all about potatoes
Triple Berry Slab Pie with Ginger Lemon Streusel, Chocolate-Cherry Pie Pops;baking tools.
Multicooker Chicken in a Pot with Lemon-Herb Sauce; Multicooker Hawaiian Oxtail Soup
Jamaican Stew Peas with Spinners, Jamaican Pepper Steak; kitchen gear maintenance.
Chicken Pot Pie with Spring Vegetables, One-Pot Weeknight Pasta Bolognese; garlic powder.
Lumpiang Shanghai with Vinegar, Crispy Cacio e Pepe Bites; all about apple products.