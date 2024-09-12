© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

America's Test Kitchen

The Noodle Show

Season 25 Episode 2504 | 27m 56s

Test cook Lan Lam makes host Julia Collin Davison a Korean classic, Japchae (Sweet Potato Starch Noodles with Vegetables and Beef). Tasting expert Jack Bishop talks about vinegars from around the world. Test cook Dan Souza makes host Bridget Lancaster savory Beef Ho Fun.

Aired: 09/20/24 | Expires: 11/15/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 57:07
America's Test Kitchen
America's Test Kitchen Celebrates 25 Years
Celebrate the food, science, ingenuity and fun of 25 years of America's Test Kitchen.
Special: 57:07
Watch 27:15
America's Test Kitchen
Thanksgiving for a Small Group
Roast Turkey Breast with Gravy, Oatmeal Dinner Rolls; review of mops.
Episode: S23 E2313 | 27:15
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Puerto Rican Cookout
Grilled Chicken with Adobo and Sazón, Pastelón; medium jarred salsa.
Episode: S23 E2326 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
America's Test Kitchen
French Pastries
Breton Kouign Amann, secrets for perfect Madeleines and the top pick for a banneton.
Episode: S23 E2309 | 26:45
Watch 24:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pork Chops and Blondies
Secrets to perfect Mustardy Apple Butter-Glazed Pork Chops and Browned Butter Blondies.
Episode: S22 E2221 | 24:55
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Flavor-Packed Chicken Dinner
Broiled Chicken with Gravy and a new recipe for Skillet Roasted Broccoli.
Episode: S22 E2222 | 24:53
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Chinese Noodles and Meatballs
Sichuan Noodles with Chili Sauce and Pork and comforting Lion’s Head Meatballs.
Episode: S22 E2219 | 24:53
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Unexpected Salads
A new broccoli salad, radishes with yogurt-tahini sauce and watermelon salad.
Episode: S22 E2226 | 24:53
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Pupusas and Yuca
Test cook Dan Souza and host Julia Collin Davison make Pupusas with Curtido.
Episode: S22 E2225 | 24:53
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Summer Decadence
Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make a Fresh Peach Pie.
Episode: S22 E2224 | 24:53
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pork and Apples
Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte, Double-Apple Bread Pudding; chocolate cake mixes
Episode: S25 E2501 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Fall Bounty
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Episode: S25 E2503 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Chicken on the Grill
Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa, Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay; countertop ice maker review
Episode: S25 E2502 | 27:55
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Game Day Favorite from Your Air Fryer
Air-Fryer Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Parmesan, Rosemary & Pepper French Fries; tonic water.
Episode: S24 E2405 | 26:56
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Japanese Comfort Food
Chicken Teriyaki, Nikujaga (Beef and Potato Stew); all about potatoes
Episode: S24 E2408 | 26:55
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pies Big and Small
Triple Berry Slab Pie with Ginger Lemon Streusel, Chocolate-Cherry Pie Pops;baking tools.
Episode: S24 E2409 | 26:55
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Multicooker Perfection
Multicooker Chicken in a Pot with Lemon-Herb Sauce; Multicooker Hawaiian Oxtail Soup
Episode: S24 E2407 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Flavors of Jamaica
Jamaican Stew Peas with Spinners, Jamaican Pepper Steak; kitchen gear maintenance.
Episode: S24 E2412 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Dutch Oven Dinners
Chicken Pot Pie with Spring Vegetables, One-Pot Weeknight Pasta Bolognese; garlic powder.
Episode: S24 E2411 | 26:56
Watch 27:25
America's Test Kitchen
Fried Favorites
Lumpiang Shanghai with Vinegar, Crispy Cacio e Pepe Bites; all about apple products.
Episode: S24 E2410 | 27:25