America's Test Kitchen

Fall Bounty

Season 25 Episode 2503 | 27m 55s

Test cook Dan Souza makes host Julia Collin Davison hearty Pot Roast with Root Vegetables. Tasting expert Jack Bishop talks about cooking with apples. Test cook Erin McMurrer makes host Bridget Lancaster a showstopping Salted Caramel Apple Pie.

Aired: 09/20/24 | Expires: 11/08/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
