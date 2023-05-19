Grilled Short Ribs and Vegetable Casserole

Test cook Lan Lam makes host Bridget Lancaster Grilled Boneless Beef Short Ribs with Preserved Lemon and Almond Sauce. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Bridget to a tasting of goat cheese, and science expert Dan Souza reveals the science behind Thai Jelly Beer. Test cook Becky Hays cooks host Julia Collin Davison a Greek specialty, Briam.