America's Test Kitchen

Game Day Favorite from Your Air Fryer

Season 24 Episode 2405 | 27m 25s

Lan Lam makes Bridget Lancaster Air-Fryer Spicy Chicken Sandwiches. Jack Bishop challenges Bridget to a tasting of tonic water. Becky Hays makes Julia Collin Davison Air-Fryer Parmesan, Rosemary & Black Pepper French Fries.

Aired: 01/03/24 | Expires: 03/31/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 27:15
America's Test Kitchen
Thanksgiving for a Small Group
Roast Turkey Breast with Gravy, Oatmeal Dinner Rolls; review of mops.
Episode: S23 E2313 | 27:15
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Puerto Rican Cookout
Grilled Chicken with Adobo and Sazón, Pastelón; medium jarred salsa.
Episode: S23 E2326 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
America's Test Kitchen
French Pastries
Breton Kouign Amann, secrets for perfect Madeleines and the top pick for a banneton.
Episode: S23 E2309 | 26:45
Watch 24:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pork Chops and Blondies
Secrets to perfect Mustardy Apple Butter-Glazed Pork Chops and Browned Butter Blondies.
Episode: S22 E2221 | 24:55
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Flavor-Packed Chicken Dinner
Broiled Chicken with Gravy and a new recipe for Skillet Roasted Broccoli.
Episode: S22 E2222 | 24:53
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Chinese Noodles and Meatballs
Sichuan Noodles with Chili Sauce and Pork and comforting Lion’s Head Meatballs.
Episode: S22 E2219 | 24:53
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Unexpected Salads
A new broccoli salad, radishes with yogurt-tahini sauce and watermelon salad.
Episode: S22 E2226 | 24:53
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Pupusas and Yuca
Test cook Dan Souza and host Julia Collin Davison make Pupusas with Curtido.
Episode: S22 E2225 | 24:53
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Summer Decadence
Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make a Fresh Peach Pie.
Episode: S22 E2224 | 24:53
Watch 24:53
America's Test Kitchen
Starring: Tomatoes
Upside-Down Tomato Tart, Horiatiki Salata and tips for buying tomatoes.
Episode: S22 E2223 | 24:53
Watch 27:25
America's Test Kitchen
Bienvenue à la Brasserie
Keith makes Braised Lamb Shanks, Lan makes Profiteroles; Jack talks about cooking wines.
Episode: E2401 | 27:25
Watch 27:25
America's Test Kitchen
Mushroom Mains
Mushroom Bourguignon, White Bean and Mushroom Gratin; veggie burger tasting.
Episode: E2403 | 27:25
Watch 27:25
America's Test Kitchen
A Heartier Taste of Italy
Swiss Chard Pie, Soeupa alla Valpellinentze (Savoy Cabbage Soup); milk frothers.
Episode: E2404 | 27:25
Watch 27:25
America's Test Kitchen
Steakhouse for Two
NY Strip Steaks with Potatoes & Parsley Sauce, Classic Caesar Salad, New York Cheesecakes.
Episode: E2406 | 27:25
Watch 27:25
America's Test Kitchen
Borscht and Rye
Dan makes Hot Ukrainian Borscht, Erin makes Deli Rye Bread; review of bread lames
Episode: E2402 | 27:25
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Eggs Around the World
Turkish Poached Eggs, Chinese Stir-Fried Tomatoes and Eggs and Matzo Brei.
Episode: S23 E2310 | 26:46
Watch 27:15
America's Test Kitchen
Chocolate Tart and Ice Cream
Milk Chocolate Crémeux Tart, Sweet Cream Ice Cream and all about coconut products..
Episode: S23 E2311 | 27:15
Watch 26:45
America's Test Kitchen
Breakfast of Champions
Omelets with cheddar and chives, bottled cold brew tasting and breakfast sausage patties.
Episode: S23 E2303 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
America's Test Kitchen
Two Simple Pastas
Pasta Cacio e Uova, Broccoli Rabe and Sausage and reviews of chef’s knives under $75.
Episode: S23 E2304 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
America's Test Kitchen
Ultimate Yule Log
Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make a Caramel-Espresso Yule Log.
Episode: S23 E2301 | 26:45