A Heartier Taste of Italy

Roast Turkey Breast with Gravy, Oatmeal Dinner Rolls; review of mops.
Grilled Chicken with Adobo and Sazón, Pastelón; medium jarred salsa.
Breton Kouign Amann, secrets for perfect Madeleines and the top pick for a banneton.
Secrets to perfect Mustardy Apple Butter-Glazed Pork Chops and Browned Butter Blondies.
Broiled Chicken with Gravy and a new recipe for Skillet Roasted Broccoli.
Sichuan Noodles with Chili Sauce and Pork and comforting Lion’s Head Meatballs.
A new broccoli salad, radishes with yogurt-tahini sauce and watermelon salad.
Test cook Dan Souza and host Julia Collin Davison make Pupusas with Curtido.
Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make a Fresh Peach Pie.
Upside-Down Tomato Tart, Horiatiki Salata and tips for buying tomatoes.
Dan makes Hot Ukrainian Borscht, Erin makes Deli Rye Bread; review of bread lames
Mushroom Bourguignon, White Bean and Mushroom Gratin; veggie burger tasting.
NY Strip Steaks with Potatoes & Parsley Sauce, Classic Caesar Salad, New York Cheesecakes.
Keith makes Braised Lamb Shanks, Lan makes Profiteroles; Jack talks about cooking wines.
Air-Fryer Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Parmesan, Rosemary & Pepper French Fries; tonic water.
Turkish Poached Eggs, Chinese Stir-Fried Tomatoes and Eggs and Matzo Brei.
Milk Chocolate Crémeux Tart, Sweet Cream Ice Cream and all about coconut products..
Omelets with cheddar and chives, bottled cold brew tasting and breakfast sausage patties.
Pasta Cacio e Uova, Broccoli Rabe and Sausage and reviews of chef’s knives under $75.
Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make a Caramel-Espresso Yule Log.