© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

October 13, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8009 | 55m 38s

Meirav Leshem Gonen, mother of fmr. hostage Romi Gonen, reacts to the release of all remaining living Israeli hostages. INARA Gaza Program Coordinator Yousra Abu Sharekh discusses the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Prof. Khaled Elgindy on the historical diplomacy happening. Former Hostage negotiator Gershon Baskin gives his thoughts on what is to come after the deal.

Aired: 10/12/25
Extras
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 14, 2025
Jorge Castañeda; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Gottemoeller; Oliver Darcy
Episode: S2025 E8010 | 55:43
Watch 17:56
Amanpour and Company
How Pro-Trump Billionaires Are Taking Over U.S. News Media
Media watcher Oliver Darcy discusses the impact of recent developments in the news industry.
Clip: S2025 E8010 | 17:56
Watch 6:14
Amanpour and Company
Mother of Former Israeli Hostage Reacts to Release of All Living Hostages
Meirav Leshem Gonen reacts to the release of the Israeli hostages.
Clip: S2025 E8009 | 6:14
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
Arundhati Roy’s Revealing New Memoir “Mother Mary Comes to Me”
Arundhati Roy discusses her most personal work yet, "Mother Mary Comes to Me."
Clip: S2025 E8008 | 18:08
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 10, 2025
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Episode: S2025 E8008 | 55:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2025
Sharone Lifschitz; Nour Alsaqqa; Bushra Khalidi; Yossi Beilin; Oliver McTernan; Hussein Agaha
Episode: S2025 E8007 | 55:47
Watch 6:02
Amanpour and Company
Aid Worker on Gaza Ceasefire: "We're All Holding Our Breaths"
Aid workers discuss reaction to the Israel-Hamas deal.
Clip: S2025 E8007 | 6:02
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2025
Nir Hasson; David Smolansky; Juan Sebastian Gonzalez; Hannah Beckler
Episode: S2025 E8006 | 55:38
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
America’s AI Data Center Boom — And Its Unseen Toll
Reporter Hannah Beckler explains the vast environmental toll of AI data centers.
Clip: S2025 E8006 | 18:06
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
Mother of Autistic Children Calls RFK Jr.’s Autism Claims “Almost Laughable”
Author Taylor Harris discusses the impact of the Trump administration's autism claims.
Clip: S2025 E8005 | 18:18
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 14, 2025
Jorge Castañeda; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Gottemoeller; Oliver Darcy
Episode: S2025 E8010 | 55:43
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 10, 2025
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Episode: S2025 E8008 | 55:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2025
Sharone Lifschitz; Nour Alsaqqa; Bushra Khalidi; Yossi Beilin; Oliver McTernan; Hussein Agaha
Episode: S2025 E8007 | 55:47
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2025
Nir Hasson; David Smolansky; Juan Sebastian Gonzalez; Hannah Beckler
Episode: S2025 E8006 | 55:38
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Amir Tibon; James Elder; Aziz Abu Sarah; Taylor Harris
Episode: S2025 E8005 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2025
Nahum Barnea; Rachid El Khalfi; Susan Glasser; Adam Serwer
Episode: S2025 E8004 | 55:47
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: S2025 E8003 | 55:43
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2025
Arseniy Yatsenyuk; Jane Fonda; Mela Chiponda; Ernest Moniz; Meghan O'Sullivan
Episode: S2025 E8002 | 55:28
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2025
Jeanne Shaheen; Vali Nasr; Joe Manchin
Episode: S2025 E8001 | 55:43
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2025
Jared Bernstein; Anshel Pfeffer; Kori Schake; Dake Kang
Episode: S2025 E7327 | 55:47