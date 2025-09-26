September 29, 2025

Extras
WIRED's Global Editorial Director Katie Drummond on tech's embrace of the Trump White House.
Fara Dabhoiwala discusses his book "What Is Free Speech?"
Fmr. federal prosecutor reacts to Pres. Trump's pressure on DOJ to target his political opponents.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discusses the Russia-Ukraine war.
Professor Adam Tooze explores the challenges facing the U.S. Federal Reserve today.
Jonathan Mahler discusses his investigation into federal funding cuts for cancer research.
