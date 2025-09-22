© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

September 23, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7322 | 55m 42s

At the U.N. General Assembly, Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira joins Christiane to discuss U.S.-Brazil relations. Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon discusses the latest developments in Israel's war in Gaza. Professor Adam Tooze explores the challenges facing the U.S. Federal Reserve today.

Aired: 09/22/25
Amanpour and Company
Adam Tooze on Trump's War on the Fed
Professor Adam Tooze explores the challenges facing the U.S. Federal Reserve today.
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2025
Dominique de Villepin; Hussein Agha; Robert Malley; Jonathan Mahler
Amanpour and Company
The Trump Administration’s “Terrifying” Cuts to U.S. Cancer Research
Jonathan Mahler discusses his investigation into federal funding cuts for cancer research.
Amanpour and Company
Is the Benefit of a Two-Parent Family a Myth? Harvard Sociologist Explains
Christina Cross introduces her new book, "Inherited Inequality."
Amanpour and Company
September 19, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Amanpour and Company
September 18, 2025
Rustem Umerov; Annalena Baerbock; Brian Stelter; Sara Jacobs
Amanpour and Company
The Fight to Expand Fertility Care in the Military
Rep. Sara Jacobs discusses the fight to expand coverage of IVF.
Amanpour and Company
September 17, 2025
Max Foster; Gordon Sondland; Peter Westmacott; Tim Berners-Lee
Amanpour and Company
He Invented the World Wide Web. Here’s What He Hopes for the Age of AI
Sir Tim Berners-Lee discusses his new memoir, "This Is For Everyone."
Amanpour and Company
Why Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Video Spread on Social Media
Sheera Frenkel discusses the spread of violent content online.
