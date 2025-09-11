© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

September 12, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7315 | 55m 47s

Wael al-Dahdouh, Gaza Bureau Chief for Al Jazeera, discusses the status of the war in Gaza and the dangers journalists on the ground face. Liat Beinin Atzili is an Israeli who was held hostage in Gaza. She and Brandon Kramer discuss his new documentary about her and her family, "Holding Liat." Michael Crow, President of Arizona State University, delves into cuts to higher education.

Aired: 09/11/25
Extras
Watch 17:47
Amanpour and Company
The Man Leading America’s “Most Innovative School”
Michael Crow discusses higher education in America.
Clip: S2025 E7315 | 17:47
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
September 11, 2025
Martin Luther King III; Cynthia Miller-Idriss; Jenny Saville; Dan Wang
Episode: S2025 E7314 | 55:44
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
How the U.S. Is Falling Behind China’s Engineering State
In his new book "Breakneck," Dan Wang explains China's rise in engineering power.
Clip: S2025 E7314 | 18:03
Watch 18:02
Amanpour and Company
Inside the Secret SEAL Team 6 Mission to North Korea and What Went Wrong
Reporter Matthew Cole shares new details about a botched 2019 Seal Team 6 mission in North Korea.
Clip: S2025 E7313 | 18:02
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
September 10, 2025
Nick Paton Walsh; Sen. Elissa Slotkin; Jill Lepore; Matthew Cole
Episode: S2025 E7313 | 55:27
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 8, 2025
Michael Kofman; Ivan Briscoe; Jeremy Diamond; Stacey Abrams
Episode: S2025 E7311 | 55:46
Watch 17:42
Amanpour and Company
Stacey Abrams: “We Are in the Midst of an Authoritarian Regime”
Fmr. Democratic leader Stacey Abrams discusses American politics.
Clip: S2025 E7311 | 17:42
Watch 5:24
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Head of IDF Intelligence on Strike Targeting Hamas Leaders in Qatar
Amos Yadlin discusses the Israeli strike aimed at Hamas leaders in Qatar.
Clip: S2025 E7312 | 5:24
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
September 9, 2025
Amos Yadlin; Mustafa Barghouti; Marwan Muasher; Aaron David Miller; Mina Al-Oraibi
Episode: S2025 E7312 | 55:31
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 5, 2025
Lech Walesa; Elizabeth A. Hanks; Deanne Criswell; Katherine Landers; Dame Stephanie Shirley
Episode: S2025 E7310 | 55:45
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
September 11, 2025
Martin Luther King III; Cynthia Miller-Idriss; Jenny Saville; Dan Wang
Episode: S2025 E7314 | 55:44
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
September 10, 2025
Nick Paton Walsh; Sen. Elissa Slotkin; Jill Lepore; Matthew Cole
Episode: S2025 E7313 | 55:27
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 8, 2025
Michael Kofman; Ivan Briscoe; Jeremy Diamond; Stacey Abrams
Episode: S2025 E7311 | 55:46
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
September 9, 2025
Amos Yadlin; Mustafa Barghouti; Marwan Muasher; Aaron David Miller; Mina Al-Oraibi
Episode: S2025 E7312 | 55:31
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 5, 2025
Lech Walesa; Elizabeth A. Hanks; Deanne Criswell; Katherine Landers; Dame Stephanie Shirley
Episode: S2025 E7310 | 55:45
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 4, 2025
Yossi Belin; Hiba Husseini; Imani Perry; Dr. Michael Osterholm
Episode: S2025 E7309 | 55:46
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 3, 2025
Kurt Campbell; Matthew Bartlett; Fania Oz-Salzberger; Emma Ashford
Episode: S2025 E7308 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 2, 2025
Richard Haass; Ronen Bergman; Robert Reich
Episode: S2025 E7307 | 55:45
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 1, 2025
David Scheffer; Mahmoud Khalil; Dr. Eric Topol
Episode: S2025 E7306 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 29, 2025
Mustafa Barghouti; Karim Sadjadpour; David A. Graham
Episode: S2025 E7305 | 55:47