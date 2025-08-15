September 2, 2025

Extras
Robert Reich discusses his new memoir, "Coming Up Shor.t"
Volodymyr Zelensky; Dmitry Peskov; Olena Zelenska; Bill Browder
Bill Browder discusses his expectations for the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska.
Texas State Rep. James Talarico joins to discuss the Republican-backed plan to redistrict in Texas.
Dmytro Kuleba; Gen. Nimrod Sheffer (Ret.); Hiba Qasas; James Talarico
D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto discusses Trump's deployment of the National Guard in the district.
Prince Turki Al Faisal; Michael Kimmage; Brooke Pinto
David A. Graham discusses his book, reviewing how much Project 2025 has reshaped the U.S.
Andrew McCabe; Victoria Fontan; Mumtaz Islamzay; David A. Graham
Amos Harel; Ivo Daalder; Dmitry Valuev; Anne Applebaum; Lynsey Addario
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
David Scheffer; Mahmoud Khalil; Dr. Eric Topol
Mustafa Barghouti; Karim Sadjadpour; David A. Graham
David J. Bier; Siamak Namazi; Morad Tahbaz; Emad Shargi; Timothy Naftali
Gary Samore; Elaine Sciolino; Mark Henson
Ken Choi; Irina Borogan; Andrei Soldatov; Prabal Gurung
Rachael Cummings; Yuli Novak; Guy Shalev; Donald Whitehead Jr.
Volodymyr Zelensky; Dmitry Peskov; Olena Zelenska; Bill Browder
Dmytro Kuleba; Gen. Nimrod Sheffer (Ret.); Hiba Qasas; James Talarico
James Elder; Galia David; Tamir Hayman; Gov. Andy Beshear
Prince Turki Al Faisal; Michael Kimmage; Brooke Pinto