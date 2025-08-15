© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

September 2, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7307 | 55m 45s

Former U.S. State Department Official Richard Haass discusses developing alliances between Russia, Iran, Turkey, China, and more. NYT Magazine Writer Ronen Bergman on Israeli military escalations inside Gaza. Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich details his personal and political life in his new memoir "Coming Up Short."

Aired: 09/01/25
Watch 18:20
Amanpour and Company
Robert Reich on Abuse of Power in U.S. Politics: “Trump Is Bully of Bullies”
Robert Reich discusses his new memoir, "Coming Up Shor.t"
Clip: S2025 E7307 | 18:20
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 15, 2025
Volodymyr Zelensky; Dmitry Peskov; Olena Zelenska; Bill Browder
Episode: S2025 E7295 | 55:47
Watch 18:00
Amanpour and Company
Bill Browder: Putin Has “No Intention of Negotiating” Ahead of Trump Summit
Bill Browder discusses his expectations for the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska.
Clip: S2025 E7295 | 18:00
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
State Rep. James Talarico on Why He Fled Texas to Fight Gerrymandering
Texas State Rep. James Talarico joins to discuss the Republican-backed plan to redistrict in Texas.
Clip: S2025 E7294 | 17:59
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
August 14, 2025
Dmytro Kuleba; Gen. Nimrod Sheffer (Ret.); Hiba Qasas; James Talarico
Episode: S2025 E7294 | 55:34
Watch 18:24
Amanpour and Company
D.C. Councilmember on Trump’s Crackdown: “Not the Appropriate Response”
D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto discusses Trump's deployment of the National Guard in the district.
Clip: S2025 E7293 | 18:24
Watch 55:24
Amanpour and Company
August 13, 2025
Prince Turki Al Faisal; Michael Kimmage; Brooke Pinto
Episode: S2025 E7293 | 55:24
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
How Pres. Trump Is Using Project 2025 to Reshape America
David A. Graham discusses his book, reviewing how much Project 2025 has reshaped the U.S.
Clip: S2025 E7292 | 18:12
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
August 12, 2025
Andrew McCabe; Victoria Fontan; Mumtaz Islamzay; David A. Graham
Episode: S2025 E7292 | 55:15
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
August 11, 2025
Amos Harel; Ivo Daalder; Dmitry Valuev; Anne Applebaum; Lynsey Addario
Episode: S2025 E7291 | 55:36
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 1, 2025
David Scheffer; Mahmoud Khalil; Dr. Eric Topol
Episode: S2025 E7306 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 29, 2025
Mustafa Barghouti; Karim Sadjadpour; David A. Graham
Episode: S2025 E7305 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 28, 2025
David J. Bier; Siamak Namazi; Morad Tahbaz; Emad Shargi; Timothy Naftali
Episode: S2025 E7304 | 55:47
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
August 27, 2025
Gary Samore; Elaine Sciolino; Mark Henson
Episode: S2025 E7303 | 55:35
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 26, 2025
Ken Choi; Irina Borogan; Andrei Soldatov; Prabal Gurung
Episode: S2025 E7302 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 18, 2025
Rachael Cummings; Yuli Novak; Guy Shalev; Donald Whitehead Jr.
Episode: S2025 E7296 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 15, 2025
Volodymyr Zelensky; Dmitry Peskov; Olena Zelenska; Bill Browder
Episode: S2025 E7295 | 55:47
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
August 14, 2025
Dmytro Kuleba; Gen. Nimrod Sheffer (Ret.); Hiba Qasas; James Talarico
Episode: S2025 E7294 | 55:34
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 21, 2025
James Elder; Galia David; Tamir Hayman; Gov. Andy Beshear
Episode: S2025 E7299 | 55:38
Watch 55:24
Amanpour and Company
August 13, 2025
Prince Turki Al Faisal; Michael Kimmage; Brooke Pinto
Episode: S2025 E7293 | 55:24