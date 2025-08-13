© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

August 14, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7294 | 55m 34s

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba previews the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska. Retired General Nimrod Sheffer and Hiba Qasas discuss Gaza's starvation crisis and the fight for a peaceful future. Democratic Texas State Representative James Talarico explains why he had left Texas to stall the state's redistricting plan backed by Republicans.

Aired: 08/13/25
Extras
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
State Rep. James Talarico on Why He Fled Texas to Fight Gerrymandering
Texas State Rep. James Talarico joins to discuss the Republican-backed plan to redistrict in Texas.
Clip: S2025 E7294 | 17:59
Watch 18:24
Amanpour and Company
D.C. Councilmember on Trump’s Crackdown: “Not the Appropriate Response”
D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto discusses Trump's deployment of the National Guard in the district.
Clip: S2025 E7293 | 18:24
Watch 55:24
Amanpour and Company
August 13, 2025
Prince Turki Al Faisal; Michael Kimmage; Brooke Pinto
Episode: S2025 E7293 | 55:24
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
How Pres. Trump Is Using Project 2025 to Reshape America
David A. Graham discusses his book, reviewing how much Project 2025 has reshaped the U.S.
Clip: S2025 E7292 | 18:12
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
August 12, 2025
Andrew McCabe; Victoria Fontan; Mumtaz Islamzay; David A. Graham
Episode: S2025 E7292 | 55:15
Watch 18:39
Amanpour and Company
What USAID Cuts Mean in Sudan: People Will Starve, Says Journalist
Journalists Anne Applebaum and Lynsey Addario share what they witnessed covering Sudan's civil war.
Clip: S2025 E7291 | 18:39
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
August 11, 2025
Amos Harel; Ivo Daalder; Dmitry Valuev; Anne Applebaum; Lynsey Addario
Episode: S2025 E7291 | 55:36
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 8, 2025
David Wallace-Wells; Kristin Scott Thomas; Anna Merlan
Episode: S2025 E7290 | 55:38
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 7, 2025
Mikhail Zygar; Ms. Rachel; Daniel Martinez Hosang
Episode: S2025 E7289 | 55:47
Watch 17:15
Amanpour and Company
Why Trump Is Winning Over Nonwhite Voters
Professor Daniel Martinez Hosang discusses why more Americans of color are supporting Trump.
Clip: S2025 E7289 | 17:15
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 1, 2025
David Scheffer; Mahmoud Khalil; Dr. Eric Topol
Episode: S2025 E7306 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 29, 2025
Mustafa Barghouti; Karim Sadjadpour; David A. Graham
Episode: S2025 E7305 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 28, 2025
David J. Bier; Siamak Namazi; Morad Tahbaz; Emad Shargi; Timothy Naftali
Episode: S2025 E7304 | 55:47
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
August 27, 2025
Gary Samore; Elaine Sciolino; Mark Henson
Episode: S2025 E7303 | 55:35
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 26, 2025
Ken Choi; Irina Borogan; Andrei Soldatov; Prabal Gurung
Episode: S2025 E7302 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 18, 2025
Rachael Cummings; Yuli Novak; Guy Shalev; Donald Whitehead Jr.
Episode: S2025 E7296 | 55:47
Watch 55:24
Amanpour and Company
August 13, 2025
Prince Turki Al Faisal; Michael Kimmage; Brooke Pinto
Episode: S2025 E7293 | 55:24
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 22, 2025
Colum McCann; Saman Yasin; Julie Andrews; Graydon Carter
Episode: S2025 E7300 | 55:46
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 21, 2025
James Elder; Galia David; Tamir Hayman; Gov. Andy Beshear
Episode: S2025 E7299 | 55:38
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
August 25, 2025
John Kerry; Laura Bates; David Liu
Episode: S2025 E7301 | 55:42