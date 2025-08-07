August 18, 2025

Rachael Cummings, Gaza Humanitarian Dir. at Save the Children, joins the show from Gaza to shed light on the dire situation there. Dir. of B'Tselem, Yuli Novak, and Guy Shalev, Dir. of Physicians for Human Rights, explain their reports that say that Israel is "committing genocide in Gaza." Donald Whitehead Jr., of the Natl. Coalition for the Homeless on Trump's new EO meant to curb homelessness.