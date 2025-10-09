© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

October 10, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8008 | 55m 28s

Renowned historian Thant Myint-U discusses his new book "Peacemaker," and what today's leaders can learn from his grandfather, U Thant. German filmmaker Werner Herzog focuses on what's real and what's false in his new book "The Future of Truth." Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy reveals new insights into her tumultuous childhood in her new memoir "Mother Mary Comes to Me."

Aired: 10/09/25
Extras
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
Arundhati Roy’s Revealing New Memoir “Mother Mary Comes to Me”
Arundhati Roy discusses her most personal work yet, "Mother Mary Comes to Me."
Clip: S2025 E8008 | 18:08
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2025
Sharone Lifschitz; Nour Alsaqqa; Bushra Khalidi; Yossi Beilin; Oliver McTernan; Hussein Agaha
Episode: S2025 E8007 | 55:47
Watch 6:02
Amanpour and Company
Aid Worker on Gaza Ceasefire: "We're All Holding Our Breaths"
Aid workers discuss reaction to the Israel-Hamas deal.
Clip: S2025 E8007 | 6:02
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
America’s AI Data Center Boom — And Its Unseen Toll
Reporter Hannah Beckler explains the vast environmental toll of AI data centers.
Clip: S2025 E8006 | 18:06
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2025
Nir Hasson; David Smolansky; Juan Sebastian Gonzalez; Hannah Beckler
Episode: S2025 E8006 | 55:38
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Amir Tibon; James Elder; Aziz Abu Sarah; Taylor Harris
Episode: S2025 E8005 | 55:47
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
Mother of Autistic Children Calls RFK Jr.’s Autism Claims “Almost Laughable”
Author Taylor Harris discusses the impact of the Trump administration's autism claims.
Clip: S2025 E8005 | 18:18
Watch 17:39
Amanpour and Company
The Power of the People When America’s Elites Are Absent
Adam Serwer discusses the cost of U.S. companies' settlements to American democracy.
Clip: S2025 E8004 | 17:39
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2025
Nahum Barnea; Rachid El Khalfi; Susan Glasser; Adam Serwer
Episode: S2025 E8004 | 55:47
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
This Journalist Covered Gun Violence…and It Almost Cost Him His Life
In his new book, Trymaine Lee shares how reporting on traumatic topics takes a toll.
Clip: S2025 E8003 | 18:06
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2025
Sharone Lifschitz; Nour Alsaqqa; Bushra Khalidi; Yossi Beilin; Oliver McTernan; Hussein Agaha
Episode: S2025 E8007 | 55:47
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2025
Nir Hasson; David Smolansky; Juan Sebastian Gonzalez; Hannah Beckler
Episode: S2025 E8006 | 55:38
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Amir Tibon; James Elder; Aziz Abu Sarah; Taylor Harris
Episode: S2025 E8005 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2025
Nahum Barnea; Rachid El Khalfi; Susan Glasser; Adam Serwer
Episode: S2025 E8004 | 55:47
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: S2025 E8003 | 55:43
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2025
Arseniy Yatsenyuk; Jane Fonda; Mela Chiponda; Ernest Moniz; Meghan O'Sullivan
Episode: S2025 E8002 | 55:28
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2025
Jeanne Shaheen; Vali Nasr; Joe Manchin
Episode: S2025 E8001 | 55:43
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2025
Jared Bernstein; Anshel Pfeffer; Kori Schake; Dake Kang
Episode: S2025 E7327 | 55:47
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2025
Ghaith Al-Omari; Aaron David Miller; Gregg Nunziata; Katie Drummond.
Episode: S2025 E7326 | 55:21
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2025
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Episode: S2025 E7325 | 55:47