Amanpour and Company

October 7, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8005 | 55m 47s

Jeremy Diamond reports from Israel's Hostages Square as the country marks two years since the October 7th attacks. Journalist Amir Tibon recounts his experience surviving October 7th. UNICEF's James Elder provides an update on Gaza's humanitarian crisis. Peace activist Aziz Abu Sarah shares his message of hope. Author Taylor Harris discusses how the Trump admin.'s autism claims impacts her family.

Aired: 10/06/25
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2025
Nir Hasson; David Smolansky; Juan Sebastian Gonzalez; Hannah Beckler
Episode: S2025 E8006 | 55:38
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
America’s AI Data Center Boom — And Its Unseen Toll
Reporter Hannah Beckler explains the vast environmental toll of AI data centers.
Clip: S2025 E8006 | 18:06
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
Mother of Autistic Children Calls RFK Jr.’s Autism Claims “Almost Laughable”
Author Taylor Harris discusses the impact of the Trump administration's autism claims.
Clip: S2025 E8005 | 18:18
Watch 17:39
Amanpour and Company
The Power of the People When America’s Elites Are Absent
Adam Serwer discusses the cost of U.S. companies' settlements to American democracy.
Clip: S2025 E8004 | 17:39
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2025
Nahum Barnea; Rachid El Khalfi; Susan Glasser; Adam Serwer
Episode: S2025 E8004 | 55:47
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
This Journalist Covered Gun Violence…and It Almost Cost Him His Life
In his new book, Trymaine Lee shares how reporting on traumatic topics takes a toll.
Clip: S2025 E8003 | 18:06
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: S2025 E8003 | 55:43
Watch 18:25
Amanpour and Company
How the U.S. Can Prevent Nuclear Chaos
Ernest Moniz and Meghan O'Sullivan share their recommendations for U.S. nonproliferation policy.
Clip: S2025 E8002 | 18:25
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2025
Arseniy Yatsenyuk; Jane Fonda; Mela Chiponda; Ernest Moniz; Meghan O'Sullivan
Episode: S2025 E8002 | 55:28
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2025
Jeanne Shaheen; Vali Nasr; Joe Manchin
Episode: S2025 E8001 | 55:43
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2025
Nir Hasson; David Smolansky; Juan Sebastian Gonzalez; Hannah Beckler
Episode: S2025 E8006 | 55:38
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2025
Nahum Barnea; Rachid El Khalfi; Susan Glasser; Adam Serwer
Episode: S2025 E8004 | 55:47
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: S2025 E8003 | 55:43
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2025
Arseniy Yatsenyuk; Jane Fonda; Mela Chiponda; Ernest Moniz; Meghan O'Sullivan
Episode: S2025 E8002 | 55:28
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2025
Jeanne Shaheen; Vali Nasr; Joe Manchin
Episode: S2025 E8001 | 55:43
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2025
Jared Bernstein; Anshel Pfeffer; Kori Schake; Dake Kang
Episode: S2025 E7327 | 55:47
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2025
Ghaith Al-Omari; Aaron David Miller; Gregg Nunziata; Katie Drummond.
Episode: S2025 E7326 | 55:21
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2025
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Episode: S2025 E7325 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2025
Mark Rutte; Johann Wadephul; Pedro Sanchez; Brendan Ballou
Episode: S2025 E7324 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2025
Ursula von der Leyen; Riyad Mansour; Tom Fletcher
Episode: S2025 E7323 | 55:47